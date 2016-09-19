Damjanov’s Pathology for the Health Professions, 5th Edition is the best resource for clear, concise, and clinically relevant information on general pathology. Praised for its stunning collection of pathology images, this engaging, easy-to-understand text covers the most frequently encountered diseases that today’s healthcare students need to know. This new edition discusses the latest in cerebral palsy, coronary artery bypass, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, and drug therapy for HIV. A unique DEPPiCT approach presents major diseases in a consistent format for Disease, Etiology, Pathogenesis, Pathology, Clinical features, and Therapy or prognosis.