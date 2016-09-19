Pathology for the Health Professions - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323357210, 9780323417808

Pathology for the Health Professions

5th Edition

Authors: Ivan Damjanov
Paperback ISBN: 9780323357210
eBook ISBN: 9780323417808
eBook ISBN: 9780323417822
eBook ISBN: 9780323417839
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th September 2016
Page Count: 544
Description

Damjanov’s Pathology for the Health Professions, 5th Edition is the best resource for clear, concise, and clinically relevant information on general pathology. Praised for its stunning collection of pathology images, this engaging, easy-to-understand text covers the most frequently encountered diseases that today’s healthcare students need to know. This new edition discusses the latest in cerebral palsy, coronary artery bypass, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, and drug therapy for HIV. A unique DEPPiCT approach presents major diseases in a consistent format for Disease,　Etiology,　Pathogenesis,　Pathology,　Clinical features, and　Therapy or prognosis.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! DEPPiCT approach　helps you study more efficiently by presenting each major disease in format that includes a　Disease description,　Etiology,　Pathogenesis,　Pathology,　Clinical features, and a short discussion on　Therapy or prognosis.

  •  More than 500 high-quality, full-color images　reinforce your understanding of disease conditions and general pathology principles.

  •  A clear, non-technical writing style makes complex concepts more engaging and easier to understand.

  •  Evolve Resources for Students include PowerPoint student lecture notes, Body Spectrum online coloring book, and 30 animations. 

  •  Learning objectives　and　review questions　help you identify the most important concepts and assess your understanding of essential principles.

  •  Key terms　are listed at the beginning of each chapter and in a comprehensive glossary to help you easily access definitions of terms.

  •  Did You Know　boxes　showcase interesting clinical tidbits and addressing the most relevant health issues of today. 

  • Evolve Resources for Instructors include an Instructor’s Manual, test bank, PowerPoint slides, ARQ’s for iClicker, image collection, answer key for end-of-chapter review questions, 30 animations, and web links.

Table of Contents

1. Cell Pathology
2. Inflammation
3. Immunopathology
4. Neoplasia
5. Genetic and Developmental Disorders
6. Fluid and Hemodynamic Disorders
7. The Cardiovascular System
8. The Respiratory System
9. The Hematopoietic and Lynphoid Systems
10. The Gastrointestinal System
11. The Liver and Biliary System
12. The Pancreas
13. The Urinary Tract
14. The Male Reproductive System
15. The Female Reproductive System
16. The Breast
17. The Endocrine System
18. The Skin
19. Bones and Joints
20. Muscles and Peripheral Nerves
21. The Nervous System
22. The Eye
23. The Ear
Glossary
Index

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Ivan Damjanov

School of Medicine

Department of Pathology & Laboratory Science

The University of Kansas Medical Center

3901 Rainbow Blvd.

Kansas City, KS 66160-7410

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS, USA

