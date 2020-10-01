Pathology Case Reports - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754897

Pathology Case Reports

1st Edition

Beyond the Pearls

Editors: Monisha Bhanote David G. Hicks
Paperback ISBN: 9780323754897
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 544
Description

Pathology Case Reports: Beyond the Pearls is a case-based reference that covers the key material essential for USMLE and exam preparation. Focusing on the practical information you need to know, it teaches how to analyze a clinical vignette, sharpening your clinical decision-making skills and helping you formulate an evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios.

Table of Contents

　1. Introduction to Pathology/Primer

a. Definitions (Benign/Malignant, Biopsy/Excision/Resections)

b. Ancillary studies (Immunohistochemistry, Special Stains, Molecular Studies)

c. Interpretation of pathology report

2. Oral Cavity/ENT

a. Tongue/Leukoplakia

b. Salivary glands

c. Nasal polyps

3. Gastrointestinal System, Liver and Pancreas

a. Pancreatitis

b. Pancreatic neoplasms

c. Hepatitis (infectious/autoimmune)

d. Gallbladder diseases

e. Esophagus

f. Stomach

g. Small bowel

h. Colon

4. Male Genital System

a. Testicular neoplasms

b. Prostate

5. Female Genital System

a. Vulvar/Vaginal neoplasia

b. Cervix

c. Uterus (benign and malignant tumors)

d. Ovaries

e. Gyn pap smears

6. Breast

a. Fibrocystic change

b. Benign tumors

c. Malignant tumors

d. Gynecomastia

7. Genitourinary System

a. Glomerular Diseases

b. Renal cell carcinoma

c. Bladder tumors

8. Respiratory System

a. Obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD/Asthma)

b. Intersitital lung disease

c. Infectious (Pneumo, Crypto, Histo, Aspergillus)

d. Tumors

e. Pleural based lesions

f. Sarcoid

9. Musculoskeletal System

a. Bone forming tumors

b. Cartilage forming tumors

c. Fibrous and Fibrous-osseous tumors

d. Gout/Pseudogout

e. Fatty tumors (lipoma/liposarcoma)

f. Synovial sarcoma

10. Skin

a. Dermatoses (acute, inflammartory, infectious)

b. Blistering (bullous) disorders

c. Malignant epithelial tumors (SCC,BCC)

d. Melanocytic lesions

11. Nervous System

a. Tumors

b. Degenerative diseases/dementias

12. Hematopoietic System

a. Red blood cell disorders/ Anemias

b. White blood cell disorders

13. Endocrine System

a. Thyroid

b. Parathyroid

c. Adrenal gland

d. MEN syndromes

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323754897

About the Editors

Monisha Bhanote

Monisha Bhanote is a triple board-certified pathologist, and has been working in both private practice, reference laboratory and academia for over a decade. She was an enthusiastic contributor to the first Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls title.

Affiliations and Expertise

Breast Pathology Fellow, University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital;

David G. Hicks

David Hicks is a senior faculty member at the U of Rochester and has contributed to and authored Elsevier texts. He is Director of IHC-ISH Laboratory and Breast Subspecialty Service at URMC. His innovative approaches to improving efficiency and quality in surgical pathology have been highlighted in publications and invited lectures sponsored by national pathology organizations. He has implemented a subspecialty-based surgical pathology system, combining disease-specific diagnostic and prognostic expertise with translational research based on organ systems and disease categories.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director, Surgical Pathology Unit, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York

