Pathology and Pathogenesis of Human Viral Disease is a comprehensive reference that examines virus-induced clinical disease of humans in the context of the responsible virus and its epidemiology. Encompassing everything from cold and flu viruses to sexually transmitted diseases, this important resource describes the cellular and tissue pathological changes attributable to infection in the context of the pathogenic mechanisms involved. The author provides a comprehensive review of the older and contemporary literature, considering both the common and much rarer complications of infection.

Pathology and Pathogenesis of Human Viral Disease is written from the unique perspective of the clinical pathologist. It will help clinicians and pathologists gain a better understanding of changes that occur in viral infected cells, tissues, and organs. It will also serve as a pathology source book for virologists, internists, and pediatricians.