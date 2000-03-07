Pathology and Pathogenesis of Human Viral Disease
1st Edition
Description
Pathology and Pathogenesis of Human Viral Disease is a comprehensive reference that examines virus-induced clinical disease of humans in the context of the responsible virus and its epidemiology. Encompassing everything from cold and flu viruses to sexually transmitted diseases, this important resource describes the cellular and tissue pathological changes attributable to infection in the context of the pathogenic mechanisms involved. The author provides a comprehensive review of the older and contemporary literature, considering both the common and much rarer complications of infection.
Pathology and Pathogenesis of Human Viral Disease is written from the unique perspective of the clinical pathologist. It will help clinicians and pathologists gain a better understanding of changes that occur in viral infected cells, tissues, and organs. It will also serve as a pathology source book for virologists, internists, and pediatricians.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive, worldwide perspective of viral disease pathology
- Bridges the fields of pathology and virology; integrating clinical disease with cell and tissue pathology
- Addresses topics from the perspective of the clinical pathologist
- Illustrates unique, viral induced pathological lesions
- Considers common and uncommon complications of infection
Readership
Researchers and students in the fields of pathology, virology, immunology, and molecular biology, as well as infectious disease physicians, internists, and pediatricians
Table of Contents
Enteroviruses
Rhinoviruses
Influenza Viruses, Types A, B, and C
Parainfluenza Viruses, Types 1-4
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Herpesviruses--General Principles
Herpesviruses--Types 1 and 2
Cytomegalovirus
Epstein-Barr Virsu
Varicella Zoster Virus
Herpesvirus--Type 6
Herpesvirus--Type 8
Herpesvirus Simiae (Herpes B)
Adenoviruses
Retroviruses--General Principles
Human Immunodeficiency Viruses, Types 1 and 2
Human T Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma Viruses, Types 1 and 2
Hepatitis Viruses. Hemorrhagic Fever Viruses
Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome
Papillomaviruses
Papovaviruses
Parvoviruses
Neurotropic Arthropod Transmitted Diseases
Rabiesvirus
Poxviruses
Mumps
Rubella
Rubeola
Prion Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 447
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 7th March 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538488
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121951603
About the Author
John Craighead
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Vermont, Burlington, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...provides a personal view of an important field in medical science and successfully communicates many useful take-home messages for people working in this field. It is an admirable and ambitious work. ...a good resource for people who are interested in human viral diseases." --Wun-Ju Shieh, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, in CLINICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES, July 2001
"Written by a single author who is an experienced and well-published pathologist. The chapters are clearly written without redundancy with a large number of black-and-white and full-color photographs throughout. References are extensive and up-to-date." --MODERN PATHOLOGY