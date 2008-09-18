Detailed and evidence-based, this text focuses on musculoskeletal pathology and injury with descriptions of current and practical rehabilitation methods. PATHOLOGY AND INTERVENTION IN MUSCULOSKELETAL REHABILITATION provides everything you need to create and implement rehabilitation programs for your patients with musculoskeletal disorders due to injury, illness, or surgery. Each intervention includes a rationale, pathology and related problems, stages of healing, evidence in literature, and clinical reasoning considerations. This is the third volume of the new four-volume musculoskeletal rehabilitation series anchored by "Magee’s Orthopedic Physical Assessment, 5th Edition."