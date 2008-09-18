Pathology and Intervention in Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416002512, 9781455757343

Pathology and Intervention in Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Authors: David Magee James Zachazewski William Quillen
eBook ISBN: 9781455757343
eBook ISBN: 9781416069423
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2008
Page Count: 992
Description

Detailed and evidence-based, this text focuses on musculoskeletal pathology and injury with descriptions of current and practical rehabilitation methods. PATHOLOGY AND INTERVENTION IN MUSCULOSKELETAL REHABILITATION provides everything you need to create and implement rehabilitation programs for your patients with musculoskeletal disorders due to injury, illness, or surgery. Each intervention includes a rationale, pathology and related problems, stages of healing, evidence in literature, and clinical reasoning considerations. This is the third volume of the new four-volume musculoskeletal rehabilitation series anchored by "Magee’s Orthopedic Physical Assessment, 5th Edition."

Key Features

  • A companion CD with references and links to MEDLINE abstracts, provides easy access to the articles referenced in the text.
  • Evidence-based content, with over 4,000 references, supports the scientific principles for rehabilitation interventions, providing the best evidence for the management of musculoskeletal pathology and injury.
  • Over 150 tables and 250 boxes help organize and summarize important information, highlighting key points.
  • Over 700 drawings, clinical photos, radiographs, and CT and MRI scans demonstrate and clarify important concepts.
  • Trusted experts in musculoskeletal rehabilitation — David Magee, James Zachazewski, Sandy Quillen, plus more than 70 contributors — provide authoritative guidance on the management of musculoskeletal pathology and injury.

Table of Contents

  1. Patient Education, Motivation, Compliance and Adherence to Physical Activity, Exercise and Rehabilitation

    2. Cervical Spine

    3. Temporomandibular Disorders

    4. Shoulder Trauma and Hypomobility

    5. Shoulder Instability and Impingement Syndrome

    6. Elbow

    7. Hand, Wrist and Digit Injuries

    8. Thoracic Spine and Ribs

    9. Low Back Pain: Causes and Differential Diagnosis

    10. Lumbar Spine: Treatment of Hypomobility and Disc Conditions with Mobilization

    11. Lumbar Spine: Treatment of Instability and Disorders of Movement Control

    12. Spinal Pathology: Non-Surgical Intervention

    13. Spinal Pathology, Conditions and Deformities – Surgical Intervention

    14. An Integrated Multimodal Approach for the Treatment of Pelvic Girdle Pain and Dysfunction

    15. Hip Pathologies: Diagnosis and Intervention

    16. The Knee: Ligamentous and Patellar Tendon Injuries

    17. Injuries to the Meniscus and Articular Cartilage

    18. Patellofemoral Joint

    19. Rehabilitation of Leg, Ankle and Foot Injuries

    20. Peripheral Nerve Injuries

    21. Repetitive Stress Pathology – Bone

    22. Repetitive Stress Pathology – Soft Tissue

    23. Musculoskeletal Developmental Disorders

    24. Pediatric and Adolescent Considerations

    25. Shoulder Arthroplasty

    26. Physical Rehabilitation after total Hip Arthroplasty

    27. Physical Rehabilitation after total knee arthroplasty

    28. Management of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

    29. Systemic Bone Diseases: Their Medical and Rehabilitation Intervention

    30. Muscle Disease and Dysfunction

    31. Fibromyalgia and related disorders

About the Author

David Magee

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Department of Physical Therapy Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine University of Alberta Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

James Zachazewski

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director Department of Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, MA Assistant Clinical Professor Department of Physical Therapy School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences MGH Institute of Health Professions Charleston, MA

William Quillen

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean, College of Medicine Professor and Director, School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences University of South Florida Tampa, FL, USA

