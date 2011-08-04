Pathologic Basis of Veterinary Disease - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323075336, 9780323075343

Pathologic Basis of Veterinary Disease

5th Edition

Authors: James Zachary
Editors: M. McGavin
eBook ISBN: 9780323075343
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th August 2011
Page Count: 1344
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With over 2,000 full-color illustrations, Pathologic Basis of Veterinary Disease, 5th Edition provides complete coverage of both general pathology and pathology of organ systems in one convenient resource. In-depth explanations cover the responses of cells, tissues, and organs to injury and infection. Expert researchers James F. Zachary and M. Donald McGavin keep you up to date with the latest advances in cellular and molecular pathology plus expanded coverage of genetics and disease, incorporating the newest insights into the study of disease mechanisms, genesis, and progression. Already the leading reference for pathology, this edition also includes an enhanced website with images of less common diseases and and guidelines for performing a complete, systematic necropsy.

Key Features

  • Each chapter is consistently organized, presenting information on structure, function, portals of entry, defense mechanisms, responses to injury, and diseases organized by species.
  • Full-color illustrations, schematics, flow charts, and diagrammatic representations of disease processes make it easier to understand difficult concepts.
  • Discussions of pathologic processes and individual disorders are integrated with the latest established information available.
  • Clear, up-to-date explanations of disease mechanisms describe the cell, tissue, and organ response to injury and infection.
  • Over 20 recognized experts deliver the most relevant information, whether you're a practitioner, student, or preparing for the American College of Veterinary Pathology board examination.

Table of Contents

Part One: General Pathology

1. Cellular Adaptations, Injury, and Death: Morphologic, Biomechanical, and Genetic Bases

2. Vascular Disorders and Thrombosis

3. Inflammation and Wound Healing

4. Mechanisms of Microbial Infections

5. Diseases of Immunity

6. Neoplasia and Tumor Biology

Part Two: Pathology of Organ Systems

7. Alimentary System and the Peritoneum, Omentum, Mesentery, and Peritoneal Cavity

8. Hepatobiliary System and Exocrine Pancreas

9. Respiratory System, Mediastinum, and Pleurae

10. Cardiovascular System and Lymphatic Vessels

11. The Urinary System

12. Endocrine System

13. Bone Marrow, Blood Cells, and Lymphatic System

14. Nervous System

15. Skeletal System

16. Bone, Joints, Tendons, and Ligaments

17. The Integument

18. Female Reproductive System and Mammary Gland

19. Male Reproductive System

20. The Ear and Eye

Appendix: Photographic Techniques in Veterinary Pathology

Details

No. of pages:
1344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323075343

About the Author

James Zachary

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American Colllege of Veterinary Pathologists; Professor of Veterinary Pathology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois, Urbana, IL

About the Editor

M. McGavin

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Pathologists, Professor Emeritus of Veterinary Pathology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.