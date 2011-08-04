Pathologic Basis of Veterinary Disease
5th Edition
Description
With over 2,000 full-color illustrations, Pathologic Basis of Veterinary Disease, 5th Edition provides complete coverage of both general pathology and pathology of organ systems in one convenient resource. In-depth explanations cover the responses of cells, tissues, and organs to injury and infection. Expert researchers James F. Zachary and M. Donald McGavin keep you up to date with the latest advances in cellular and molecular pathology plus expanded coverage of genetics and disease, incorporating the newest insights into the study of disease mechanisms, genesis, and progression. Already the leading reference for pathology, this edition also includes an enhanced website with images of less common diseases and and guidelines for performing a complete, systematic necropsy.
Key Features
- Each chapter is consistently organized, presenting information on structure, function, portals of entry, defense mechanisms, responses to injury, and diseases organized by species.
- Full-color illustrations, schematics, flow charts, and diagrammatic representations of disease processes make it easier to understand difficult concepts.
- Discussions of pathologic processes and individual disorders are integrated with the latest established information available.
- Clear, up-to-date explanations of disease mechanisms describe the cell, tissue, and organ response to injury and infection.
- Over 20 recognized experts deliver the most relevant information, whether you're a practitioner, student, or preparing for the American College of Veterinary Pathology board examination.
Table of Contents
Part One: General Pathology
1. Cellular Adaptations, Injury, and Death: Morphologic, Biomechanical, and Genetic Bases
2. Vascular Disorders and Thrombosis
3. Inflammation and Wound Healing
4. Mechanisms of Microbial Infections
5. Diseases of Immunity
6. Neoplasia and Tumor Biology
Part Two: Pathology of Organ Systems
7. Alimentary System and the Peritoneum, Omentum, Mesentery, and Peritoneal Cavity
8. Hepatobiliary System and Exocrine Pancreas
9. Respiratory System, Mediastinum, and Pleurae
10. Cardiovascular System and Lymphatic Vessels
11. The Urinary System
12. Endocrine System
13. Bone Marrow, Blood Cells, and Lymphatic System
14. Nervous System
15. Skeletal System
16. Bone, Joints, Tendons, and Ligaments
17. The Integument
18. Female Reproductive System and Mammary Gland
19. Male Reproductive System
20. The Ear and Eye
Appendix: Photographic Techniques in Veterinary Pathology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 4th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075343
About the Author
James Zachary
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American Colllege of Veterinary Pathologists; Professor of Veterinary Pathology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois, Urbana, IL
About the Editor
M. McGavin
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Pathologists, Professor Emeritus of Veterinary Pathology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN