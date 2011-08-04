With over 2,000 full-color illustrations, Pathologic Basis of Veterinary Disease, 5th Edition provides complete coverage of both general pathology and pathology of organ systems in one convenient resource. In-depth explanations cover the responses of cells, tissues, and organs to injury and infection. Expert researchers James F. Zachary and M. Donald McGavin keep you up to date with the latest advances in cellular and molecular pathology plus expanded coverage of genetics and disease, incorporating the newest insights into the study of disease mechanisms, genesis, and progression. Already the leading reference for pathology, this edition also includes an enhanced website with images of less common diseases and and guidelines for performing a complete, systematic necropsy.