Pathogenesis, Treatment and Prevention of Leishmaniasis
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Leishmaniasis is a neglected tropical disease that is known to be transmitted by 90 different species of sandflies which carry 20 Leishmania species that cause human infection particularly in endemic countries. Pathogenesis, Treatment, and Prevention of Leishmaniasis aims to provide information on this vector-borne disease and explore strategies for diagnosis and treatment. The book begins with an overview of leishmaniasis which includes historical and future perspectives of the disease. It also discusses the clinical manifestation of the disease, mechanisms of infection, therapeutic strategies, diagnostics, prevention, and cure of Leishmania parasite. The book goes on to explain new insights and challenges in the development of promising drug targets, biomarkers identification and advance vaccination strategies against leishmaniasis. Chapter contributions brings together diverse areas of expertise making Pathogenesis, Treatment, and Prevention of Leishmaniasis aims to bring together elements of leishmaniasis into one place and be a valuable resource for researchers, health care professionals, and graduate students, working in the field of leishmaniasis.
Key Features
- Provides an overview Leishmania and leishmanisis which include its history, transmission, clinical picture, and treatment
- Discusses novel approaches to study parasite infection and treatment
- Explores recent advances in the development of diagnostic kits, drug development and various vaccination strategies
Readership
Parasitologists, microbiologists, highly specialized, early stage researchers, and health care professionals, graduate students, working in the field of leishmaniasis; Pharmaceutical scientists, global and public health professionals
Table of Contents
1. An overview of leishmaniasis: historical aspects and future perspectives
2. Leishmaniasis: symptoms, disease, and clinical picture
3. Traditional and advanced strategies for the treatment
4. Drug development and resistance in Leishmaniasis
5. Vaccination studies to cure Leishmania Infection
6. Strategies of immune evasion by Leishmania
7. Cell death in Leishmania
8. Stress responses in Leishmania
9. Different in vivo models for the discovery and utility of drug targets and vaccine candidates against leishmaniasis
10. Recent advances in the diagnostic methods of leishmaniasis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228005
About the Editors
Mukesh Samant
Dr. Mukesh Samant is an Assistant Professor at Cell and Molecular Biology Laboratory, department of Zoology Kumaun University SSJ campus, Almora, (Uttarakhand), India. He completed his PhD from Division of Parasitology, Central Drug research Institute, Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) India, He has more than four year of Post-doctoral experience from Laval University, Quebec, Canada with more than 16 years of research experience in the field of Leishmania biology, immunology, vaccination biology, drug delivery and molecular parasitology. He has published more than 30 research papers in highly reputed international journals. He has reviewed publications for various international journals like Scientific reports, Vaccine, Parasitology, Journal of Immunology, Frontiers in Microbiology etc. Presently he is working on the development of live attenuated vaccine and drug targets against Leishmania and has completed two research projects on the same.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology Kumaun, University SSJ campus, Almora, (Uttarakhand), India
Satish Chandra Pandey
Satish Chandra Pandey is a researcher whose area of expertise is microbiology, molecular parasitology and immunology specifically looking at attenuated vaccine and drug target against protozoan parasite Leishmania. He has completed his M.Sc. in Microbiology From G.B.P.U&T Pantnagar U.S Nagar India. He joined Kumaun University a couple of years ago as a Research Assistant at Cell and Molecular Biology Laboratory, department of Zoology Kumaun University SSJ campus, Almora, (Uttarakhand), India. Currently he is pursuing Ph.D in Biotechnology and also working as a Guest Faculty at department of Zoology Kumaun University SSJ campus, Almora, (Uttarakhand). His Ph.D work is focused on the identification of drug targets and development of live attenuated vaccine against lieshmaniasis. He has published various research articles and book chapters in very high rated international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology Kumaun, University SSJ campus, Almora, (Uttarakhand), India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.