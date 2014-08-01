Pathobiology of Human Disease
1st Edition
A Dynamic Encyclopedia of Disease Mechanisms
Description
Pathobiology of Human Disease bridges traditional morphologic and clinical pathology, molecular pathology, and the underlying basic science fields of cell biology, genetics, and molecular biology, which have opened up a new era of research in pathology and underlie the molecular basis of human disease.
The work spans more than 48 different biological and medical fields, in five basic sections: Human
- Organ Systems
- Molecular Pathology/Basic Mechanisms of Diseases
- Animal Models/Other Model Systems
- Experimental Pathology
- Clinical Pathology
Each article provides a comprehensive overview of the selected topic to inform a broad spectrum of readers from research professionals to advanced undergraduate students.
Key Features
- Reviews quantitative advances in the imaging and molecular analysis of human tissue, new microarray technologies for analysis of genetic and chromosomal alterations in normal and diseased cells and tissues, and new transgenic models of human disease using conditional, tissue-specific gene targeting
- Articles link through to relevant virtual microscopy slides, illustrating side-by-side presentation of "Normal" and "Disease" anatomy and histology images
- Fully-annotated with many supplementary full color images, graphs, tables, and video files linked to data sets and to live references, enabling researchers to delve deeper and visualize solutions
Readership
The work will be of interest particularly to graduate students in pathology, laboratory medicine, and a wide range of biomedical research fields such as cell biology, genetics, immunology, as well as pre-professional undergraduate students. It is of relevance to biomedical and medical researchers who teach and do research across pathology and human disease – as an authoritative resource for themselves and their students. Therefore, academic, government, corporate, and public libraries will all want to have access to the content in their collections.
Table of Contents
Adaptive Immune System
Specialization in adaptive immunity
Regulation and maintenance of adaptive immunity
Allergy and hypersensitivity
The Pathobiologic Basis of Autoimmunity
Defining Traumatic Injuries
Atrophy, hypertrophy and hyperplasia
Autophagy
Ubiquitin-proteasome system
Mechanisms of cell injury
Lysosomes
Peroxisomes
Endoplasmic reticulum: ER stress
Mitochondrial calcium homeostasis in cell health and disease
Inner Membrane Permeabilization – The Permeability Transition
Extrinsic pathways: death receptors and granzymes
Caspases: executioners of apoptosis
Necrosis
Biological Toxins
Regulation of Mitochondrial Apoptosis: Bcl-2 and its Family Members
Laterality Disorders
Trisomies
Chromosome 22q Abnormalities
Sex Chromosome Abnormalities
Triplet Repeat Disorders
Imprinting Disorders
Mitochondrial Myopathies
Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Ehler-Danlos
Muscular Dystrophies
Channelopathies
Other congenital myopathies
Congenital Infection
Perinatal Complications of Maternal Diabetes
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Neuroblastic Tumors
Interactions of Pathogens with the Entire Host
Diseases Caused by Fungi
Principles of Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
An Overview of Inflammation
The complement system
Mediators and mechanisms of the increased blood flow, vascular permeability and blood vessel proliferation in inflamed tissue
Cells of innate immunity: mechanisms of activation
Recruitment of leukocytes: adhesion molecules and chemoattractants
Phagocytes in inflammation
Chronic inflammation
Systemic Inflammation
Sepsis: understanding the high mortality and high morbidity
Resolution and Regulation of Inflammation
An introduction to the conspicuous and distinguishing characteristics of neoplasms
Epigenetic contributions to the cancer transcriptome
Establishment of replicative immortality in cancer cells
Mechanisms of resistance to cell death pathways in cancer cells
Cancer angiogenesis and vasculogenesis
The cancer tissue microenvironment
Cancer invasion and metastasis
Avoidance of cancer cell destruction by the immune system
Deregulation of the cellular energetics of cancer cells
Systemic effects of cancer
Genetic and Epigenetics of Type 2 Diabetes
Skeletal muscle glucose metabolism and insulin resistance
Normal adipose tissue biology (adipokines and inflammation).
Recent Advances in Genomics of Body Composition, Adipose Tissue Metabolism and its Relation to the Development of Obesity
The gut microbiota and effects on metabolism.
Infant malnutrition.
Cell cycle and metabolic changes during tissue regeneration and remodeling
Scar Formation & Skin Wound Healing
Skin Regeneration
Skeletal Muscle Remodeling and Regeneration
Myocardial Remodeling and Regeneration
Repair and Regeneration following Spinal Cord Injury
Cell mediated rejection
Allograft tolerance
Xenotransplantation
Liver
Lung
Pancreas and Islet Transplantation For The Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
Bone Marrow
Immunosuppression
Biology of Normal Bone
Cell, Biochemistry, and Molecular Biology of Bone
Genetic Nonneoplastic Diseases
Sporadic Acquired and Genetic Disorders of Bone
Paget's Disease
Osteomyelitis
Metabolic Bone Diseases I
Metabolic Bone Diseases II
Fluorosis
Benign Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of Bone
Malignant Tumors
The Pathology of the Skeleton in Lysosomal Storage Diseases
The Normal Breast and Risk Factors for Breast Cancer
Proliferative Lesions and Preneoplastic Alterations
Invasive Carcinoma
Translational Cellular Model Systems to Study Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Metastasis: Clinical Considerations
Ischemic Heart Disease
Heart Valve Disease
Myocarditis and other inflammatory myocardial disease (e.g., sarcoid)
Cardiovasacular Pathology
Influenza in animals
Zoonoses
Comparative Pancreatic Pathology
Infectious Disease - Prions
Skin: Basic Structure and Function
Cutaneous Immunology
Melanocytes and vitiligo (and hair graying)
Disorders of Epidermal Maturation (ichthyosis)
Inflammatory skin disorders
Benign epithelial tumors
Malignant epithelial tumors
Benign melanocytic lesions and Melanoma
Basic principles
Thyroid - Inflammatory disease
Thyroid - mouse models of thyroid neoplasia, insight into thyroid pathophysiology
Pathophysiology and Neoplasia of the Adrenal Medulla and Extra-Adrenal Paraganglia
Parathyroid: Pathophysiology and Molecular Mechanisms of Disease
Development, structure and function of the tubal gut
Stomach
Small bowel
The large bowel
Inflammatory bowel disease
Gastric cancer
Gastrointestinal Polyposis Syndromes
Colorectal cancer
Heritable ovarian cancer
Ovarian carcinogenesis
Molecular basis for targeted therapy in gynecologic cancer
Polycystic Ovarian Disease
Viral associations with head and neck carcinoma: HPV
Squamous dysplasia: pathogenesis and histologic grading
Fungal infections in the head and neck
Normal Hematopoiesis
Normal Karyotype Acute Myelogenous Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Molecular pathology and relevance to novel therapies
Molecular genetics of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Hodgkin Lymphoma and the microenvironment
Plasma cell neoplasms: MGUS and Myeloma
Follicular lymphoma: Early and late genetic events
Pathobiology of peripheral T-Cell lymphomas
Pathogenesis of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemias
Cellular Anatomy of the Liver (Hepatocyte, Biliary Epithelial Cells (BEC), Hepatic Stellate Cells (HSC), Kupffer cells and Endothelial cells)
Liver Physiology: Metabolism and Detoxification
Liver Development, Regeneration, and Stem Cells
Bioartificial Liver
Hepatic fibrosis and cirrhosis
Fatty liver, Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Alcoholic liver disease
Drug-induced liver injury
Viral Hepatitis
Monogenetic Liver Diseases
Biliary Disease
Experimental Hepatocarcinogenesis
Physiopathology of hepatocellular carcinoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Biology of Normal Joint and Evaluation of the Joint Including Clinical, Imaging and Pathologic Evaluation
The Pathobiology of Osteoarthritis
Crystal Diseases
Inflamatory-Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Nodular Fasciitis
Superficial fibromatoses
Desmoid fibromatosis
Targeting Oncogenic Pathways in Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans and Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor
Adipocytes in normal tissue biology
Parkinson’s disease
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other Motor neuron diseases
Human Prion Diseases
Corneal pathologies
Lens: structure / function and pathologies
Outer retinal degenerations genetic and non-genetic
Optic nerve structure and pathologies
Hyaloid vasculature: structure and pathologies
Retinal vasculature: structure and pathologies
Outer retinal vasculature structure and choroidopathies
Ocular tumors
The eyelid: structure, function and pathology
Normal Pancreatic Development
Anatomy, Histology and Function of the Pancreas
Pancreatitis
Pancreatic Cancer and its Precursor Lesions
Altered Signaling Pathways and Potential Therapeutic Targets in Pancreatic Cancer
Cell of Origin and Mouse Models for Pancreatic Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Pancreas
Normal structure and function of the placenta
Human Placental development from conception to term
Placental vasculogeneis/angiogenesis
Embryonic and fetal red blood cell development
Overview of Human Implantation
(B) The immunology of the placenta
Placental pathologies â intrauterine infections
Chronic Inflammatory Entities of the Placenta
Pathologic Effects of Maternal Hypertension and Defective Placentation on Placental Growth and Development
The Placenta in Obesity and Diabetes Mellitus
Placental Pathologies-Miscellaneous
Mammalian placentation and implications for animal models
Gestational trophoblastic disease
Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer
Testicular Anatomy and Physiology
Non-Neoplastic Disorders of the Testes
Testicular Tumors
Semen Analysis, Male Infertility, and Male Contraception
Psychobiology of Autism
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Use of Functional Connectivity to Identify Brain Circuits Involved in Psychopathology
Introductory anatomy, histology and cell biology of the lung
Cell death and repair in lung disease
Pulmonary Development and Pediatric Lung Diseases
Asthma
Emphysema
Pulmonary hypertension/ Pulmonary arterial hypertension
Pulmonary fibrosis
Pathogenesis and Mechanisms of Asbestosis and Silicosis
Pathobiology of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Thoracic Neoplasia-Carcinoma
Thoracic Neoplasia-Mesothelioma
Normal urinary tract development and anomalies
Normal kidney function
Glomerular disease
Mesangiopathies: IgA Nephropathy
Endotheliopathies
Immune mediated glomerular injury
Antibody mediated glomerular injury
Complement mediated
Metabolic glomerular injury
Monoclonal gammopathies (glomerular & tubular injuries)
Tubulointerstitial diseases
Infectious diseases - HIV, HEP B, C, BK and other viruses
Renal tumors to include Wilms
Bladder tumors
"Infectious Diseases - Urinary Tract Infections (bacterial) "
Normal Vascular Structure and Function
Modes of neovascularization in tumors and clinical translation of antiangiogenic therapy
Hypertension
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Aneurysms and Dissections
Vasculitides
Vascular Tumors
Use of human biospecimens for research
Regulatory aspects of biospecimen collection and distribution
Biorepository operations and infrastructure
Clinical annotation and data management
Biorepository Quality Assurance
Biorepository Management and Cost Structure
The RBC as a Physiological Object in the Circulation
The Red Blood Cell as a Target of Damage
Red Blood Cell Storage
The Therapeutic Use of Red Blood Cells
The Platelet as a Multifunctional Cell in the Circulation
The Platelet as a Target of Damage
Platelet Storage
Plasma Components as Targets of Damage
Plasma Component Storage
The Therapeutic Use of Plasma Components and Derivatives
Complications of Transfusion
Assay Development
Assay Principles
Test Interpretation
Microbiology
Hematology
Molecular Diagnostics
Introduction to Cytogenetics
Introduction to Basic Cytologic Diagnosis
Cervical Cytology (The Pap Test)
Non-Gynecologic Fluid and Brushing Cytology
Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology
Epigenetics
Gene/Genome Mutation Scanning and Testing
The Human Genome Project and Personalized Medicine
What is Postmortem Pathology: The Why and How We Do It
Recent Contributions of Post-mortem Pathology to the Public
Toxicology in Post-mortem Pathology
The Negative Autopsy
Radiology, Forensic Imaging and the "virtual autopsy"
Genetics and the Molecular Autopsy
General Approaches in Surgical Pathology
Surgical Pathology of Inflammatory Conditions of the GI Tract
Surgical Pathology of Malignant Neoplasms
Surgical Pathology of Carcinomas
Surgical Pathology of Sarcomas
Surgical Pathology of Melanocytic Neoplasms
Surgical Pathology of Neoplasms of the Central Nervous System
Surgical Pathology of Hematopoietic Neoplasms
Historical Roots of Flow Cytometry
Hardware: The Flow Cytometer
Flow Cytometry Software
Reagents/Staining
Digital Imaging Fundamentals
Image analysis
Applications of Image Science to Diagnostic Pathology
Enzyme Histochemistry
History of Immunohistochemistry
Fixation and Tissue Processing
Immunohistochemistry: Antibody Specificity
Antigen Retrieval Techniques
IHC Detection Methods
Detection of Apoptosis and Autophagy
Optical coherence tomography
Confocal endomicroscopy
Photoacoustic imaging
Diffuse optical imaging
Molecular imaging
Intravital microscopy
CT applications for radiation treatment of cancers
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
fMRI
Cardiac imaging
PET
Nucleic acid extraction
In vitro amplification techniques
In situ techniques
Quality Assurance
Circulating Tumor Cells
Next Generation
How do Bioinformatics Approaches Apply to the Analysis and Understanding of Disease Pathology?
Aplastic Anemia
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Disorders of iron metabolism: iron deficiency and iron overload and anemia of chronic diseases
Heme biosynthesis and its disorders: porphyrias and sideroblastic anemias
Megaloblastic anemias
Hemoglobinopathies and thalassemia syndromes
Hemolytic anemias
Normal coagulation and hemostasis
Platelet disorders
Congenital coagulopathies
Acquired coagulopathies
Disorders of coagulation in the neonate
Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and the hemolytic uremic syndrome
Antithrombotic drugs and their complications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 5000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 1st August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864574
About the Editor-in-Chief
Linda McManus
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Texas Health Science Center, Co-Director, Translational Science Training (TST) Across Disciplines Program, San Antonio, USA
Richard Mitchell
Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts