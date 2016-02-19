Pathobiology of Cell Membranes, Volume II, is the second in a multivolume treatise on pathobiological aspects of cell membranes that aims to give the reader an overview of developments concerning the role of altered cell membranes in various pathological processes. This volume includes not only information on pathobiological aspects of cell membranes as studied at the molecular and subcellular level but also important new advances in the role of membranes in human diseases such as multiple sclerosis, shock lung, muscle dystrophies, and hematological disorders. The book begins by discussing a very important and yet poorly known aspect of cellular metabolism; namely, the compartmentalization of intracellular cations such as sodium, calcium, and magnesium. This is followed by separate chapters on fundamentals of membrane conformational changes in the erythrocyte model; the structure and function of peroxisomes and their role in disease processes; the use of invertebrate models for studies of pathological reactions; and reactions of lysosomes to cellular injury. Subsequent chapters deal with the pathology of skeletal muscle membranes; the shock lung syndrome; cellular mechanisms involved in jaundice and cholestasis; and pathology of the endothelium.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Robert Inslee Weed (1928-1976)

Chapter I Cell Membrane Cation Localization by Pyroantimonate Methods: Correlation with Cell Function

I. Introduction

II. Membrane-Associated Antimonate-Precipitable Cations in Different Cell Types

III. Alteration in Membrane Cations in Response to Physiological and Pathological Stimuli

IV. Interpretations and Conclusions

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter I

Chapter II Red Cell Membrane Pathology

I. Introduction

II. Ultrastructure and Chemical Composition of Normal Membranes

III. Reversible Alterations

IV. Progression of Reversible to Irreversible Alterations

V. Pathological States

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter II

Chapter III Functions and Alterations of Cell Membranes during Active Virus Infection

I. Introduction

II. Investigation of Viral Membrane Constituents

III. Membrane Dynamics Relating to Virus Infection

IV. Virus Uptake and Penetration of Cytomembrane Barriers

V. Membrane-Dependent Steps in Virus Maturation

VI. The Nuclear Envelope in Virus Infection

VII. Membrane-Related Cell Reactions

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter III

Chapter IV Structure and Function of Peroxisomes and Their Role in Disease Processes

I. Introduction

II. Orthology of Peroxisomes

III. Peroxisomal Topography

IV. Biogenesis of Peroxisomes

V. Breakdown of Peroxisomes

VI. Morphological Alterations in Peroxisomes

VII. Alterations in Peroxisomal Single Volume

VIII. Proliferation and Hyperplasia of Peroxisomes

IX. Hypoplasia of Peroxisomes

X. Peroxisomes and Diseases

XI. Peroxisomal Reaction Patterns during Cell Injury

XII. Peroxisomes and Tumors

XIII. Appendix

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter IV

Chapter V Organelle Turnover

I. Introduction—The Topological Problem Posed by Autophagy

II. Insects as Experimental Material—the Precision and Synchrony of Changes in Calpodes

III. Autophagy of Larval Organelles in the Fat Body

IV. Autophagy in Other Tissues

V. Plasma Membrane Turnover and the Apical Multivesicular Bodies

VI. Discussion and Conclusion

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter V

Chapter VI Reactions of Lysosomes to Cell Injury

I. Introduction and Definitions

II. Injury to Lysosomes

III. Responses of Lysosomes

IV. Summary

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter VI

Chapter VII Pathology of Skeletal Muscle Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Pathological and Clinical Studies of Muscle Diseases

III. Pathology of Specific Membrane Systems

IV. Muscle Regeneration

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter VII

Chapter VIII The Alveolar Wall in the Shock Lung

I. Introduction

II. The Alveolar Wall as a Biological Membrane

III. Maintenance of Alveolar Structure

IV. Perfusion

V. The Syndrome

VI. Morphology

VII. Blood Cells

VIII. Sieving, a Uniform Response

IX. Correlation of Changes in Structure and Function

X. Conclusions

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter VIII

Chapter IX Pathology of Jaundice and Cholestasis at the Ultrastructural Level

I. Bilirubin Metabolism, Bile Excretion, and the Related Fine Structure of the Liver

II. Constitutional Hyperbilirubinemia

III. Cholestatis

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter IX

Chapter X Pathology of the Endothelium

I. Introduction

II. Morphology of Normal Endothelium

III. Endothelial Responses to Injury

IV. Morphological Changes in Endothelium Produced by Endogenous or Exogenous Agents

V. Immunological Injury

VI. Endothelial Cell Inclusions

VII. Morphogenesis and Reactivity of the Regenerating Endothelium

References

Editors' Summary to Chapter X

Index