Pathobiology of Cell Membranes
Pathobiology of Cell Membranes, Volume II, is the second in a multivolume treatise on pathobiological aspects of cell membranes that aims to give the reader an overview of developments concerning the role of altered cell membranes in various pathological processes. This volume includes not only information on pathobiological aspects of cell membranes as studied at the molecular and subcellular level but also important new advances in the role of membranes in human diseases such as multiple sclerosis, shock lung, muscle dystrophies, and hematological disorders. The book begins by discussing a very important and yet poorly known aspect of cellular metabolism; namely, the compartmentalization of intracellular cations such as sodium, calcium, and magnesium. This is followed by separate chapters on fundamentals of membrane conformational changes in the erythrocyte model; the structure and function of peroxisomes and their role in disease processes; the use of invertebrate models for studies of pathological reactions; and reactions of lysosomes to cellular injury. Subsequent chapters deal with the pathology of skeletal muscle membranes; the shock lung syndrome; cellular mechanisms involved in jaundice and cholestasis; and pathology of the endothelium.
Robert Inslee Weed (1928-1976)
Chapter I Cell Membrane Cation Localization by Pyroantimonate Methods: Correlation with Cell Function
I. Introduction
II. Membrane-Associated Antimonate-Precipitable Cations in Different Cell Types
III. Alteration in Membrane Cations in Response to Physiological and Pathological Stimuli
IV. Interpretations and Conclusions
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter I
Chapter II Red Cell Membrane Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Ultrastructure and Chemical Composition of Normal Membranes
III. Reversible Alterations
IV. Progression of Reversible to Irreversible Alterations
V. Pathological States
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter II
Chapter III Functions and Alterations of Cell Membranes during Active Virus Infection
I. Introduction
II. Investigation of Viral Membrane Constituents
III. Membrane Dynamics Relating to Virus Infection
IV. Virus Uptake and Penetration of Cytomembrane Barriers
V. Membrane-Dependent Steps in Virus Maturation
VI. The Nuclear Envelope in Virus Infection
VII. Membrane-Related Cell Reactions
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter III
Chapter IV Structure and Function of Peroxisomes and Their Role in Disease Processes
I. Introduction
II. Orthology of Peroxisomes
III. Peroxisomal Topography
IV. Biogenesis of Peroxisomes
V. Breakdown of Peroxisomes
VI. Morphological Alterations in Peroxisomes
VII. Alterations in Peroxisomal Single Volume
VIII. Proliferation and Hyperplasia of Peroxisomes
IX. Hypoplasia of Peroxisomes
X. Peroxisomes and Diseases
XI. Peroxisomal Reaction Patterns during Cell Injury
XII. Peroxisomes and Tumors
XIII. Appendix
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter IV
Chapter V Organelle Turnover
I. Introduction—The Topological Problem Posed by Autophagy
II. Insects as Experimental Material—the Precision and Synchrony of Changes in Calpodes
III. Autophagy of Larval Organelles in the Fat Body
IV. Autophagy in Other Tissues
V. Plasma Membrane Turnover and the Apical Multivesicular Bodies
VI. Discussion and Conclusion
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter V
Chapter VI Reactions of Lysosomes to Cell Injury
I. Introduction and Definitions
II. Injury to Lysosomes
III. Responses of Lysosomes
IV. Summary
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter VI
Chapter VII Pathology of Skeletal Muscle Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Pathological and Clinical Studies of Muscle Diseases
III. Pathology of Specific Membrane Systems
IV. Muscle Regeneration
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter VII
Chapter VIII The Alveolar Wall in the Shock Lung
I. Introduction
II. The Alveolar Wall as a Biological Membrane
III. Maintenance of Alveolar Structure
IV. Perfusion
V. The Syndrome
VI. Morphology
VII. Blood Cells
VIII. Sieving, a Uniform Response
IX. Correlation of Changes in Structure and Function
X. Conclusions
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter VIII
Chapter IX Pathology of Jaundice and Cholestasis at the Ultrastructural Level
I. Bilirubin Metabolism, Bile Excretion, and the Related Fine Structure of the Liver
II. Constitutional Hyperbilirubinemia
III. Cholestatis
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter IX
Chapter X Pathology of the Endothelium
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of Normal Endothelium
III. Endothelial Responses to Injury
IV. Morphological Changes in Endothelium Produced by Endogenous or Exogenous Agents
V. Immunological Injury
VI. Endothelial Cell Inclusions
VII. Morphogenesis and Reactivity of the Regenerating Endothelium
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter X
Index
Benjamin F. Trump
