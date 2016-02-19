Pathobiology of Cell Membranes
1st Edition
Volume I
Description
Pathobiology of Cell Membranes, Volume I, represents the first in a multivolume treatise designed for pathologists and cell biologists interested in the role of membrane alterations in disease processes. The treatise will emphasize concepts related to membrane alterations in cell injury as well as methods for elucidating such changes. The book begins with a discussion of the general conceptual aspects of cell injury and some details about the role of membrane alterations in the pathogenesis of both lethal and sublethal cellular reactions. This is followed by separate chapters on applications of circular dichroism to the study of membranes; a cell injury mechanism involving membrane components at the molecular level; and fundamental aspects of cell volume regulation and the modification of this regulation by primary or secondary damage of the cell membrane. Subsequent chapters deal with comparative roles of lysosomal and other membrane damage in cell injury; the role of membrane movements and various types of lysosome formation; toxic effects on mitochondrial membranes; and the concept of a biological membrane in health and disease at the tissue level.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter I Cell Membranes and Disease Processes
I. Introduction
II. Cell Injury and Disease Processes: Definitions
III. Normal Cell Membranes: Topography and Nomenclature
IV. Membrane Structure and Function in Cell Injury
References
Chapter II The Use of Circular Dichroism in the Study of the Structure of Cell Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles
III. Optically Active Chromophores
IV. Illustrative Examples of the Use of Circular Dichroism in the Study of Proteins
V. The Use of Circular Dichroism in Studies of Cell Membranes
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter II
Chapter III Lipid Peroxidation and Fluorescent Molecular Damage to Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Process of Lipid Peroxidation
III. Free Radical Damage to Enzymes and Other Proteins
IV. Damage to Membranes and Subcellular Organelles
V. Fluorescent Molecular Damage and Lipofuscin Pigments
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter III
Chapter IV Colloid Osmotic Pressure as a Cause of Pathological Swelling of Cells
I. Cloudy Swelling
II. The Behavior of Isolated Cells
III. The Status of Cells as Osmometers
IV. Cells as Oncometers
V. Cells Behaving as Osmometers without Being Osmometers
VI. The Problem of Respiring Cells
VII. Pathological Swelling of Cells
VIII. Summary
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter IV
Chapter V Photopathology of the Erythrocyte Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Nature of the Ultraviolet Lesion
III. The Mechanism of Lysis
IV. Addendum
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter V
Chapter VI Alterations in Lysosomal Membranes as Related to Disease Processes
I. Introductory Review
II. Methods of Demonstration of Alterations in Lysosomal Membranes
III. Lysosomal Labilizers and Stabilizers
IV. Lysosomes in Cell Injury
V. Role of Endocytosis in the Extracellular Release of Lysosomal Enzymes
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter VI
Chapter VII The Endocytic Uptake of Macromolecules
I. Introduction
II. Endocytosis
III. Postengulfment Events
IV. Endocytosis of Macromolecules in Physiology and Pathology
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter VII
Chapter VIII The Cellular Mechanisms of Hormonally Induced Tissue Atrophy
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Cell Injury and Cell Death in Hormonally Induced Atrophy
III. Degradation of Cell Components by Autophagy
IV. Mechanisms of Macromolecular Degradation
V. Degradation of Tissue Components by Heterophagy in Macrophages
VI. General Summary
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter VIII
Chapter IX Thyroid Lysosomes in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. The Normal Gland
III. Experimental Studies
IV. Biochemical Effects of TSH Related to Endocytosis of Thyroglobulin
V. Clinical Pathology
VI. Conclusion
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter IX
Chapter X Toxic Changes in Mitochondrial Membranes and Mitochondrial Function
I. Introduction
II. Lead
III. Mercury
IV. Effects of Other Metals on Mitochondria
V. Effects of Antibiotics in Mitochondrial Membranes
VI. Ethanol
VII. Pesticides
VIII. Oxygen Toxicity
IX. Mechanism of Action of Uncouplers of Oxidative Phosphorylation
X. Summary
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter X
Chapter XI Human Intestinal Epithelium as a Biological Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Normal Membrane Structure of the Intestinal Absorptive Cell
III. Capillary, Lymphatic, and Epithelial Permeability of the Intestinal Mucosa
IV. Pathologic Alterations of the Intestinal Epithelium and Malabsorption
References
Editors' Summary to Chapter XI
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276144
About the Editor
Benjamin F. Trump
Affiliations and Expertise
SCHOOL OF MEDICINE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND