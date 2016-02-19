Path Integrals and Quantum Processes
1st Edition
Description
In a clearly written and systematic presentation, Path Integrals and Quantum Processes covers all concepts necessary to understand the path integral approach to calculating transition elements, partition functions, and source functionals. The book, which assumes only a familiarity with quantum mechanics, is ideal for use as a supplemental textbook in quantum mechanics and quantum field theory courses. Graduate and post-graduate students who are unfamiliar with the path integral will also benefit from this contemporary text. Exercise sets are interspersed throughout the text to facilitate self-study.
Key Features
- Explicates the relationship between the operator and path integral formulations of quantum mechanics and quantum field theory
- Provides a systematic and detailed presentation of Grassmann variables
- Covers Dirac's method of constraints and the relationship of ghosts, gauge invariance, and gauge conditions in gauge field theory
- Includes applications to statistical mechanics, the effective action and potential, and anomaly analysis
Readership
Academics, graduate, and post-graduate researchers in particle physics, theoretical physics, and quantum mechanics
Table of Contents
Mathematical Preliminaries
Quantum Mechanical Path Integrals
Evaluating the Path Integal
Further Applications
Grassmann Variables
Field Theory
Gauge Field Theory
Perturbation Theory
Nonperturbative Results
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 7th April 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138161
About the Author
Mark Swanson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut