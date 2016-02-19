Path Integrals and Quantum Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126789454, 9780323138161

Path Integrals and Quantum Processes

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Swanson
eBook ISBN: 9780323138161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th April 1992
Page Count: 444
Description

In a clearly written and systematic presentation, Path Integrals and Quantum Processes covers all concepts necessary to understand the path integral approach to calculating transition elements, partition functions, and source functionals. The book, which assumes only a familiarity with quantum mechanics, is ideal for use as a supplemental textbook in quantum mechanics and quantum field theory courses. Graduate and post-graduate students who are unfamiliar with the path integral will also benefit from this contemporary text. Exercise sets are interspersed throughout the text to facilitate self-study.

Key Features

  • Explicates the relationship between the operator and path integral formulations of quantum mechanics and quantum field theory
  • Provides a systematic and detailed presentation of Grassmann variables
  • Covers Dirac's method of constraints and the relationship of ghosts, gauge invariance, and gauge conditions in gauge field theory
  • Includes applications to statistical mechanics, the effective action and potential, and anomaly analysis

Readership

Academics, graduate, and post-graduate researchers in particle physics, theoretical physics, and quantum mechanics

Table of Contents

Mathematical Preliminaries
Quantum Mechanical Path Integrals
Evaluating the Path Integal
Further Applications
Grassmann Variables
Field Theory
Gauge Field Theory
Perturbation Theory
Nonperturbative Results

About the Author

Mark Swanson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut

