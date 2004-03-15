Kim Viborg Andersen [KVA], Professor, Ph.D., is a researcher in organizational and policy aspects of IT. KVA’s research encompasses various applications: economic models, EIS/BIS, health data network, EDI, e-commerce, and mobile applications primarily within the public sector domain.

His book publications include EDI and datanetworking in the public sector (Kluwer, 1998), Information systems in the public service (IOS Press, 1995) Interdisciplianry approaches to e-business (Kluwer, 2003), The Past and Future of Information Systems (Elsevier 2004) and Public Sector Process Rebuilding Using Information Systems (Kluwer, 2004) and various journal contributions including Information Society, European Journal of Information Systems, Social Science Computer Review, and Information Communication and Society.

KVA is co-founder of the AIS SIG on e-government, vice-chair of the IFIP WG 8.4 on interdisciplinary e-business and in various editorial boards for journals (i.e., International Journal of Electronic Government Research and Information Communication & Society) and international conference program committees.

He is head of the Center for Research on Information Technology in Policy Settings (CIPS) at the Copenhagen Business School. KVA has been visiting scholar at University of California, Irvine (1991-93), Tokyo University (1996-7) and Örebro University, Sweden (2003).

KVA can be contacted via Copenhagen Business School, Department of Informatics, 60 Howitzvej, DK - 2000 Frederiksberg, Phone: +45-3815-2400 Fax: +45-3815-2401. E-mail: andersen@cbs.dk. URL: http://www.cbs.dk/~andersen