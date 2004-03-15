Past and Future of Information Systems
1st Edition
Description
Taking the recent discussions on the status of information systems as a discrete discipline as its starting point, The Past and Future of Information Systems draws together many of the pioneers of IS research, to give their own perspectives and insights to the debate. This reflective text looks back on the last 30 years of IS research, as well as glancing towards the future, ensuring that it will be of great interest to anyone working within the IS field.
Key Features
- Written by the pioneers of IS research who have become the 'gurus' in the global IS community
- Provides an historical perspective in the growth of IS research as well as a look at future developments
- A seminal work, providing insights on a wide spectrum of issues in IS research
Readership
Academics and researchers in Information Systems
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction; IS Across the World; HCI/CSCW; IT Consulting Dismal Science; Why IT is Different; Making Human Factors Human; Implementing IT-Based Innovation in Health Care; Interdisciplinary Knowledge Approaches - IT Research and the Future Role of University Research; Empirical Impact Analysis of E-business; Mobile Commerce; Technichange - IT related Change Management; A Twenty Five Year Retrospective of Technology and Job Design; Multiview - A Contingency Framework for IS Development; Epilogue; References; Subject index; Author index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 15th March 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479897
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750661416
About the Editor
Kim Viborg Andersen
Kim Viborg Andersen [KVA], Professor, Ph.D., is a researcher in organizational and policy aspects of IT. KVA’s research encompasses various applications: economic models, EIS/BIS, health data network, EDI, e-commerce, and mobile applications primarily within the public sector domain.
His book publications include EDI and datanetworking in the public sector (Kluwer, 1998), Information systems in the public service (IOS Press, 1995) Interdisciplianry approaches to e-business (Kluwer, 2003), The Past and Future of Information Systems (Elsevier 2004) and Public Sector Process Rebuilding Using Information Systems (Kluwer, 2004) and various journal contributions including Information Society, European Journal of Information Systems, Social Science Computer Review, and Information Communication and Society.
KVA is co-founder of the AIS SIG on e-government, vice-chair of the IFIP WG 8.4 on interdisciplinary e-business and in various editorial boards for journals (i.e., International Journal of Electronic Government Research and Information Communication & Society) and international conference program committees.
He is head of the Center for Research on Information Technology in Policy Settings (CIPS) at the Copenhagen Business School. KVA has been visiting scholar at University of California, Irvine (1991-93), Tokyo University (1996-7) and Örebro University, Sweden (2003).
KVA can be contacted via Copenhagen Business School, Department of Informatics, 60 Howitzvej, DK - 2000 Frederiksberg, Phone: +45-3815-2400 Fax: +45-3815-2401. E-mail: andersen@cbs.dk. URL: http://www.cbs.dk/~andersen
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Informatics, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark
Morten Thanning Vendelo
Associate Professor, Head of Department, Morten T. Vendelø, Ph.D. His research interests are; IT-entrepreneurship, software reuse, knowledge networks and knowledge sharing, organizational learning and adaptation, and economics and sociology of reputation. He has studied the management and organization of software companies in Denmark and the US for approximately 10 years. Over the years he has been a frequent visitor in the Silicon Valley, e.g., in 1998 he was a Fulbright Research Scholar at Stanford University. His research is published in journals, such as International Journal of Technology Management and International Studies of Management and Organization, in edited volumes and has been presented at many international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Informatics, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark