Passive Sampling Techniques in Environmental Monitoring - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522252, 9780080489506

Passive Sampling Techniques in Environmental Monitoring, Volume 48

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Greenwood Graham Mills Bran Vrana
eBook ISBN: 9780080489506
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522252
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th May 2007
Page Count: 486
Table of Contents

Proposed Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Theoretical overview Air Sampling
  3. Introduction and theoretical aspects
  4. Solid phase Microextraction Devices (SPME)
  5. Semi-Permeable Membrane Devices (SPMD)
  6. Diffusion tubes/3M badges (dosimetry)
  7. Conifer needles/mosses
  8. MESCO samplersWater Sampling
  9. Theoretical aspects, calibration/modelling
  10. Semi-Permeable Membrane Devices (SPMD)
  11. Polar Organic Compound Integrative Sampler (POCIS)
  12. University of Portsmouth samplers
  13. MESCO samplers
  14. Diffusion Gradient Devices
  15. Groundwater devices based on ceramic tubes
  16. Field study considerations (Protocols) Soil Sediment
  17. Diffusion Gradient Devices
  18. Semi-Permeable Membrane Devices (SPMD)
  19. Measuring dissolved sediment porewater concentration using passive samplers Bioassays
  20. Biomimetic sampling
  21. Toximeter
  22. Comparison for passive sampling to biomonitoring organisms
  23. Combination of passive sampling with bioassays

Description

Monitoring pollutants in air, soil and water is a routine requirement in the workplace, and in the wider environment. Passive samplers can provide a representative picture of levels of pollutants over a period of time from days to months by measuring the average concentrations to which they have been exposed. Air monitors are widely used, for instance to measure the exposure of workers to volatile compounds, but also for monitoring the fate of pollutants in the atmosphere. Passive sampling devices are now becomining increasingly used to monitor pollutants in rivers, coastal waters and ground water where contamination results from sources such as domestic and industrial discharges, and the use of agrochemicals.

Passive Sampling Techniques in Environmental Monitoring provides a timely collection of information on a set of techniques that help monitor the quality of air, surface and ground waters. Passive sampling can provide an inexpensive means of obtaining a representative picture of quality over a period of time, even where levels of pollutants fluctuate due to discontinuous discharges or seasonal application of chemicals such as pesticides. Recent changes in legislation have increased the pressure to obtain better information than that provided by classical infrequent spot sampling. Brought together in one source, this book looks at the performance of a range of devices for the passive sampling of metals, and of non-polar and polar organic chemicals in air and in water. The strengths and weaknesses and the range of applicability of the technology are considered.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive review of passive sampling - covering air, water and majority of available technologies in one volume
  • Chapters written by international specialist experts
  • Covers theory and applications, providing background information and guidelines for use in the field

Readership

For practitioners in the field of water and air quality monitoring. Regulatory managers to provide summary of available technology to support monitoring in the field of air and water quality management. Researchers for research in environmental chemistry and toxicology.

About the Editors

Richard Greenwood Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, UK

Graham Mills Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Pharmarcy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Portsmouth Portsmouth, UK

Bran Vrana Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, UK

