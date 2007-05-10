Passive Sampling Techniques in Environmental Monitoring, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Proposed Contents
- Introduction
- Theoretical overview Air Sampling
- Introduction and theoretical aspects
- Solid phase Microextraction Devices (SPME)
- Semi-Permeable Membrane Devices (SPMD)
- Diffusion tubes/3M badges (dosimetry)
- Conifer needles/mosses
- MESCO samplersWater Sampling
- Theoretical aspects, calibration/modelling
- Semi-Permeable Membrane Devices (SPMD)
- Polar Organic Compound Integrative Sampler (POCIS)
- University of Portsmouth samplers
- MESCO samplers
- Diffusion Gradient Devices
- Groundwater devices based on ceramic tubes
- Field study considerations (Protocols) Soil Sediment
- Diffusion Gradient Devices
- Semi-Permeable Membrane Devices (SPMD)
- Measuring dissolved sediment porewater concentration using passive samplers Bioassays
- Biomimetic sampling
- Toximeter
- Comparison for passive sampling to biomonitoring organisms
- Combination of passive sampling with bioassays
Description
Monitoring pollutants in air, soil and water is a routine requirement in the workplace, and in the wider environment. Passive samplers can provide a representative picture of levels of pollutants over a period of time from days to months by measuring the average concentrations to which they have been exposed. Air monitors are widely used, for instance to measure the exposure of workers to volatile compounds, but also for monitoring the fate of pollutants in the atmosphere. Passive sampling devices are now becomining increasingly used to monitor pollutants in rivers, coastal waters and ground water where contamination results from sources such as domestic and industrial discharges, and the use of agrochemicals.
Passive Sampling Techniques in Environmental Monitoring provides a timely collection of information on a set of techniques that help monitor the quality of air, surface and ground waters. Passive sampling can provide an inexpensive means of obtaining a representative picture of quality over a period of time, even where levels of pollutants fluctuate due to discontinuous discharges or seasonal application of chemicals such as pesticides. Recent changes in legislation have increased the pressure to obtain better information than that provided by classical infrequent spot sampling. Brought together in one source, this book looks at the performance of a range of devices for the passive sampling of metals, and of non-polar and polar organic chemicals in air and in water. The strengths and weaknesses and the range of applicability of the technology are considered.
Key Features
- Comprehensive review of passive sampling - covering air, water and majority of available technologies in one volume
- Chapters written by international specialist experts
- Covers theory and applications, providing background information and guidelines for use in the field
Readership
For practitioners in the field of water and air quality monitoring. Regulatory managers to provide summary of available technology to support monitoring in the field of air and water quality management. Researchers for research in environmental chemistry and toxicology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 10th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489506
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444522252
About the Editors
Richard Greenwood Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, UK
Graham Mills Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmarcy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Portsmouth Portsmouth, UK
Bran Vrana Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, UK