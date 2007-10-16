Passive Optical Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123738530, 9780080553450

Passive Optical Networks

1st Edition

Principles and Practice

Editors: Cedric Lam
eBook ISBN: 9780080553450
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 2007
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
88.00
74.80
11600.00
9860.00
130.00
110.50
127.00
107.95
95.95
81.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
74.00
62.90
11600.00
9860.00
114.00
96.90
91.95
78.16
122.00
103.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Passive optical network (PON) technologies have become an important broadband access technology as a result of the growing demand for bandwidth-hungry video-on-demand applications. Written by the leading researchers and industry experts in the field, Passive Optical Networks provides coherent coverage of networking technologies, fiber optic transmission technologies, as well as the electronics involved in PON system development.

Features:

  • An in-depth overview of PON technologies and the potential applications that they enable
  • Comprehensive review of all major PON standards and architecture evolutions, as well as their pros and cons
  • Balanced coverage of recent research findings with economic and engineering considerations
  • Presents system issues of protocols, performance, management and protection
  • Extensive references to standards and research materials for further studies

This book provides an authoritative overview of PON technologies and system requirements and is ideal for engineers and managers in industry, university researchers, and graduate students.

Key Features

  • Balances treatment of the optical technologies with systems issues such as protocols, performance, management and protection
  • Covers latest developments in WDM-PONS, protection switching, dynamic bandwidth allocation
  • Practical coverage with a chapter on PON applications and deployment
  • Case studies on implementing PONs

Readership

Engineers of PON system vendors and service providers; Researchers and graduate students; Optoelectronic component vendors; Managers and executives working with PON technologies

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: PON Architectures Review Chapter 3: Optical Technologies in Passive Optical Access Networks Chapter 4: Transceivers for Passive Optical Networks Chapter 5: Ranging and Dynamic Bandwidth Allocation
Chapter 6: Protection Architectures for Passive Optical Networks
Chapter 7: Optical Characterization, Diagnosis and Performance Monitoring for PON
Appendix I: G-PON PMD Characteristics Appendix II: EPON MPCPDU Formats

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080553450
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123738530

About the Editor

Cedric Lam

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.