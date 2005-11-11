Pass the Preregistration Pharmacy Exam - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100840, 9780702040030

Pass the Preregistration Pharmacy Exam

1st Edition

Authors: Chi-Loon Cheung
eBook ISBN: 9780702040030
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100840
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th November 2005
Page Count: 264
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Covering the core aspects of the pharmacy curriculum, this book is designed to help pharmacist students prepare for the pre-registration exam of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (RPSGB) and other similar exams. This preparation is useful for exams across the world, including undergraduate exams and similar pre-registration exams. The book consists of over 400 multiple-choice questions with explanatory answers, as well as an introductory chapter on exam preparation and four useful appendixes of abbreviations and symbols used in pharmacy.

Key Features

  • Over 400 multiple-choice questions cover all the topics in the pre-registration exam of the RPSGB.
  • All questions are written in the style of the RPSGB exam.
  • Four types of multiple-choice questions are given, covering all three parts of the pre-registration RPSGB — all in the same style as the exam.
  • Questions are grouped according to core pharmacy topics.
  • Explanations are thorough and helpful.
  • Four appendices provide helpful summaries of abbreviations and symbols used in pharmacy.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Pre-registration exam
    2. Clinical pharmacy and therapeutics - closed and open book questions
    3. Pharmacy practice - closed and open book questions
    4. Pharmacy law and ethics - closed and open book questions
    5. Responding to symptoms - closed and open book questions
    6. Calculations - closed and open book questions
    7. Answers
    8. Appendices:
    I. Abbreviations of health and pharmacy organisations and technical terms
    II. Symbols used in pharmacy
    III. Latin terms and abbreviations
    IV. Abbreviations used in medical notes

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702040030
Paperback ISBN:
9780443100840

About the Author

Chi-Loon Cheung

Affiliations and Expertise

Community and Hospital Pharmacist, London, UK

