Pass the Preregistration Pharmacy Exam

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Covering the core aspects of the pharmacy curriculum, this book is designed to help pharmacist students prepare for the pre-registration exam of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (RPSGB) and other similar exams. This preparation is useful for exams across the world, including undergraduate exams and similar pre-registration exams. The book consists of over 400 multiple-choice questions with explanatory answers, as well as an introductory chapter on exam preparation and four useful appendixes of abbreviations and symbols used in pharmacy.