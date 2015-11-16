From the author of the bestselling Pass CCRN! and Pass CEN!, Pass PCCN! applies Dennison's time-tested approach to the Progressive Care Nursing Certification exam and follows the latest PCCN exam test plan, with one or more chapters for each section of the exam. This all-new review book features a thorough review in narrative format for each chapter — and covers all the content you need, including the disorders unique to the PCCN, to master the PCCN exam. Learning Activities interspersed throughout the book, as well as more than 900 review questions on the companion Evolve website, are geared towards progressive care nurses and offer valuable test-taking experience.