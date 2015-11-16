Pass PCCN! - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323077279, 9780323077286

Pass PCCN!

1st Edition

Authors: Robin Dennison Kathleen Farrell
eBook ISBN: 9780323077286
eBook ISBN: 9780323355049
Paperback ISBN: 9780323077279
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th November 2015
Page Count: 672
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

From the author of the bestselling Pass CCRN! and Pass CEN!, Pass PCCN! applies Dennison's time-tested approach to the Progressive Care Nursing Certification exam and follows the latest PCCN exam test plan, with one or more chapters for each section of the exam. This all-new review book features a thorough review in narrative format for each chapter — and covers all the content you need, including the disorders unique to the PCCN, to master the PCCN exam. Learning Activities interspersed throughout the book, as well as more than 900 review questions on the companion Evolve website, are geared towards progressive care nurses and offer valuable test-taking experience.

Table of Contents

  1. Preparing for and Performing on the PCCN Examination
    2. Professional Caring and Ethical Practice
    3. The Cardiovascular System
    4. The Pulmonary System
    5. The Renal System
    6. The Gastrointestinal System
    7. The Endocrine System
    8. The Hematologic and Immunologic Systems
    9. The Neurologic System
    10. Multisystem
    11. Behavioral/Psychosocial
    Appendices
    A. Dysrhythmias: Etiology, Criteria, Significance, and Management
    B. Hemodynamic Parameters, Methods of Measurement, and Normal Values
    C. Common Abbreviations and Acronyms Used in Progressive Care Nursing
    D. Normal Laboratory Values
    E. Formulae Significant to Progressive Care Nursing

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323077286
eBook ISBN:
9780323355049
Paperback ISBN:
9780323077279

About the Author

Robin Dennison

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Winchester, Kentucky

Kathleen Farrell

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.