Pass PCCN!
1st Edition
Description
From the author of the bestselling Pass CCRN! and Pass CEN!, Pass PCCN! applies Dennison's time-tested approach to the Progressive Care Nursing Certification exam and follows the latest PCCN exam test plan, with one or more chapters for each section of the exam. This all-new review book features a thorough review in narrative format for each chapter — and covers all the content you need, including the disorders unique to the PCCN, to master the PCCN exam. Learning Activities interspersed throughout the book, as well as more than 900 review questions on the companion Evolve website, are geared towards progressive care nurses and offer valuable test-taking experience.
Table of Contents
- Preparing for and Performing on the PCCN Examination
2. Professional Caring and Ethical Practice
3. The Cardiovascular System
4. The Pulmonary System
5. The Renal System
6. The Gastrointestinal System
7. The Endocrine System
8. The Hematologic and Immunologic Systems
9. The Neurologic System
10. Multisystem
11. Behavioral/Psychosocial
Appendices
A. Dysrhythmias: Etiology, Criteria, Significance, and Management
B. Hemodynamic Parameters, Methods of Measurement, and Normal Values
C. Common Abbreviations and Acronyms Used in Progressive Care Nursing
D. Normal Laboratory Values
E. Formulae Significant to Progressive Care Nursing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 16th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077286
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323355049
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323077279
About the Author
Robin Dennison
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Winchester, Kentucky