Pass PACES
1st Edition
Essential Study Guide
Description
This new book is written by authors experienced in training candidates to pass MRCP PACES from across the UK. They have put together Pass PACES based on their own teaching experiences to fill the gap in preparation aids for this high-stakes examination. As well as covering the curriculum, this book is designed to help candidates marshal their knowledge most effectively in order to maximize candidate’s performance. The book provides a pragmatic guide to the presentation of cases and gives great tips for how to achieve full marks at each station in the exam.
Key Features
-
Gives the candidate a stepwise approach in how to present the clinical cases that appear in the exam, with the aim of achieving full marks in the clinical stations.
-
Highlights the extra knowledge and information sought by examiners in order to award full marks at the discussion phase of each station.
-
Gives advice on time management and organization before and during the exam.
-
Uses smart memory techniques in order to create brain images for candidates to be able to recruit knowledge under the stress of the exam.
-
Presents unique hidden curriculum knowledge and non-technical skills tips, customised for this exam.
-
Accompanying videos that walk candidates through key examinations for each station, and podcasts giving instructional tips and guidance.
-
On ExpertConsult for access to e-book, videos and podcasts on the move.
Table of Contents
- How to examine and present cardiology cases
- How to examine and present respiratory cases
- How to examine and present renal cases
- How to examine and present abdominal cases
- How to examine and present neurology cases
- How to pass the history-taking station
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068447
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068430
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702068454
About the Author
Eirini Kasfiki
Affiliations and Expertise
Physician in Acute Internal Medicine, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK
Ciaran Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, Clinical Assistant in ENT, Modality Hull, UK