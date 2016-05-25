This new book is written by authors experienced in training candidates to pass MRCP PACES from across the UK. They have put together Pass PACES based on their own teaching experiences to fill the gap in preparation aids for this high-stakes examination. As well as covering the curriculum, this book is designed to help candidates marshal their knowledge most effectively in order to maximize candidate’s performance. The book provides a pragmatic guide to the presentation of cases and gives great tips for how to achieve full marks at each station in the exam.