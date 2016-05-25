Pass PACES - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702068454, 9780702068447

Pass PACES

1st Edition

Essential Study Guide

Authors: Eirini Kasfiki Ciaran Kelly
eBook ISBN: 9780702068447
eBook ISBN: 9780702068430
Paperback ISBN: 9780702068454
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th May 2016
Page Count: 176
Description

This new book is written by authors experienced in training candidates to pass MRCP PACES from across the UK. They have put together Pass PACES based on their own teaching experiences to fill the gap in preparation aids for this high-stakes examination. As well as covering the curriculum, this book is designed to help candidates marshal their knowledge most effectively in order to maximize candidate’s performance. The book provides a pragmatic guide to the presentation of cases and gives great tips for how to achieve full marks at each station in the exam.

 

Key Features

  1. Gives the candidate a stepwise approach in how to present the clinical cases that appear in the exam, with the aim of achieving full marks in the clinical stations.

  2. Highlights the extra knowledge and information sought by examiners in order to award full marks at the discussion phase of each station.

  3. Gives advice on time management and organization before and during the exam.

  4. Uses smart memory techniques in order to create brain images for candidates to be able to recruit knowledge under the stress of the exam.

  5. Presents unique hidden curriculum knowledge and non-technical skills tips, customised for this exam.

  6. Accompanying videos that walk candidates through key examinations for each station, and podcasts giving instructional tips and guidance.

  7. On ExpertConsult for access to e-book, videos and podcasts on the move.

Table of Contents

  1. How to examine and present cardiology cases

  2. How to examine and present respiratory cases

  3. How to examine and present renal cases

  4. How to examine and present abdominal cases

  5. How to examine and present neurology cases

  6. How to pass the history-taking station

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702068447
eBook ISBN:
9780702068430
Paperback ISBN:
9780702068454

About the Author

Eirini Kasfiki

Affiliations and Expertise

Physician in Acute Internal Medicine, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK

Ciaran Kelly

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner, Clinical Assistant in ENT, Modality Hull, UK

