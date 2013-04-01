Pass Finals
3rd Edition
Description
Pass Finals is a notes-style summary of the key facts to know for the diagnosis and management of important diseases. The book relates to Kumar & Clark's Clinical Medicine, and it's synoptic approach is intended to help time-poor students with revision for final exams in medicine. Information is presented as bullet point lists and short summaries. There are also practice self-assessment questions at the end of each chapter, with explanatory answers at the end of the book.
Key Features
- Focuses on the most important medical specialities, including cardiology, neurology, GI, and respiratory medicine
- Introductory chapters give tips on preparing for exams and explanations of the types of questions that will be encountered
- Important background information on pharmacology, radiology and imaging and clinical investigations is covered in discrete chapters
- Uses a basic outline for explaining each disease – physical examination, investigations and management – summarised in a succinct and clear way
Table of Contents
1 How to pass medical finals.
2 Question types in medical finals.
3 Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs).
4 Pharmacology and therapeutics.
5 Radiology.
6 Clinical chemistry.
7 Infectious diseases.
8 Respiratory medicine.
9 Cardiology.
10 Gastroenterology and hepatology.
11 Rheumatology.
12 Dermatology.
13 Endocrinology.
14 Renal medicine.
15 Haematology.
16 Oncology and genetic disease.
17 Neurology.
18 Psychological medicine.
19 Statistics and evidence-based medicine.
Appendix A. Answers to multiple choice questions.
Appendix B. Answers to extended matching questions.
Appendix C. Normal reference ranges / Normal values for laboratory tests.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 1st April 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702046209
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054747
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056741
About the Author
Geoff Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Locum Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Hammersmith Hospitals NHS Trusts, London, UK
Elizabeth Carty
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Gastroenterologist, Whipps Cross University Hospital, London, UK
Louise Langmead
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK