Pass CNOR! - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581974

Pass CNOR!

1st Edition

Authors: Nancymarie Phillips
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 268
Description

Master the CNOR certification exam with this robust resource! Modeled after Elsevier’s popular Pass! series of certification review books, PASS CNOR®!, 1st Edition delivers the best practice results with innovative learning strategies, targeted, comprehensive coverage, and meticulous accuracy. This invaluable resource mirrors the latest CNOR test plan with content presented in logical outline format accompanied by helpful illustrations and tables. Fun, engaging learning activities are featured throughout the book, and a companion website features a 325-question practice exam offering you a variety of opportunities to gain valuable test-taking practice!

Table of Contents

1. Professional Issues and Accountability in Perioperative Nursing
2. Hand Hygiene and Appropriate Attire
3. Aseptic and Sterile Techniques
4. The Perioperative Environment
5. Maintaining a Safe Perioperative Environment
6. Preoperative Patient Care
7. Intraoperative Patient Care
8. Surgical Pharmacology and Anesthesia
9. Surgical Site Management
10. Care of Surgical Instruments
11. Postoperative Patient Care
12. Special Topics
13. Practice Questions

Appendix A: The Perioperative Nursing Roles
Appendix B: Answers to Practice Questions with rationales
Index

268
English
© Elsevier 2020
Elsevier
Nancymarie Phillips

Director of Perioperative Education, Lakeland Community College, Kirtland, OH

