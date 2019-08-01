Pass CNOR!

1. Professional Issues and Accountability in Perioperative Nursing

2. Hand Hygiene and Appropriate Attire

3. Aseptic and Sterile Techniques

4. The Perioperative Environment

5. Maintaining a Safe Perioperative Environment

6. Preoperative Patient Care

7. Intraoperative Patient Care

8. Surgical Pharmacology and Anesthesia

9. Surgical Site Management

10. Care of Surgical Instruments

11. Postoperative Patient Care

12. Special Topics

13. Practice Questions

Appendix A: The Perioperative Nursing Roles

Appendix B: Answers to Practice Questions with rationales

Index