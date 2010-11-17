PASS CEN!
1st Edition
Description
Prepare for success on the Certification for Emergency Nurses examination! Not only does Pass CEN! review all the content covered in the current exam blueprint, it includes fun yet challenging learning activities, realistic practice questions, and comprehensive practice examinations. A concise outline format and numerous illustrations make the material easy to read, understand, and remember. Written by a team of expert nursing instructors led by Robin Donohoe Dennison, this unique guide also reviews anatomy and physiology for each core body system. The accompanying online Evolve Exam Review course includes practice exams that simulate the experience of taking the actual exam. This is the all-in-one study tool you can't do without!
Key Features
- An easy-to-follow outline format quickly and clearly delineates what you must know to pass the CEN exam.
- Content follows the most current CEN blueprint and eliminates extraneous information that is not likely to be tested.
- Learning activities provide fun and stimulating ways to learn critical concepts, such as matching questions, essays, table completion exercises, and crossword puzzles.
- Anatomy and physiology reviews cover each core body system
Case Related Learning activitiesinclude questions on clinical reasoning and decision-making.
The online Evolve Exam Review course includes:
- Approximately 700 practice questions with answers, rationales, test-taking strategies, and suggested references
- Randomized questions to let you create up to 150 different practice exams
- Self-assessment quizzes that allow you to select 10 to 120 questions by body system, with immediate feedback for answers
Table of Contents
- Preparing and Performing on the CEN Examination
- Patient Care Management
- Professional Issues in Emergency Nursing
- Cardiovascular Emergencies
- Respiratory Emergencies
- Neurological Emergencies
- Gastrointestinal Emergencies
- Orthopedic and Wound Emergencies
- Genitourinary, Gynecological, and Obstetrical Emergencies
- Maxillofacial and Ocular Emergencies
- Medical Emergencies
- Substance Abuse, Toxicological, and Environmental Emergencies
- Shock and Multisystem Trauma
- Psychosocial Emergencies
Transport Emergencies
A. Abbreviations and Acronyms
B. Signs, Syndromes, and Triads
C. Memory Aids
D. Normal Laboratory Values
E. Drugs
F. Flight Paramedic Study Guide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 17th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086523
About the Author
Robin Dennison
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Winchester, Kentucky
Jill Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Market Manager, Clinic Operations, Take Care Health Systems, Louisville, KY; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY
Meg Blair
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing, Nebraska Methodist College, The Josie Harper Campus, Omaha, NE