PASS CEN! - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323048798, 9780323086523

PASS CEN!

1st Edition

Authors: Robin Dennison Jill Johnson Meg Blair
eBook ISBN: 9780323086523
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th November 2010
Page Count: 832
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prepare for success on the Certification for Emergency Nurses examination! Not only does Pass CEN! review all the content covered in the current exam blueprint, it includes fun yet challenging learning activities, realistic practice questions, and comprehensive practice examinations. A concise outline format and numerous illustrations make the material easy to read, understand, and remember. Written by a team of expert nursing instructors led by Robin Donohoe Dennison, this unique guide also reviews anatomy and physiology for each core body system. The accompanying online Evolve Exam Review course includes practice exams that simulate the experience of taking the actual exam. This is the all-in-one study tool you can't do without!

Key Features

  • An easy-to-follow outline format quickly and clearly delineates what you must know to pass the CEN exam.
  • Content follows the most current CEN blueprint and eliminates extraneous information that is not likely to be tested.
  • Learning activities provide fun and stimulating ways to learn critical concepts, such as matching questions, essays, table completion exercises, and crossword puzzles.
  • Anatomy and physiology reviews cover each core body system

  • Case Related Learning activities include questions on clinical reasoning and decision-making.

  • The online Evolve Exam Review course includes:

    • Approximately 700 practice questions with answers, rationales, test-taking strategies, and suggested references
    • Randomized questions to let you create up to 150 different practice exams
    • Self-assessment quizzes that allow you to select 10 to 120 questions by body system, with immediate feedback for answers

Table of Contents

  1. Preparing and Performing on the CEN Examination

  2. Patient Care Management

  3. Professional Issues in Emergency Nursing

  4. Cardiovascular Emergencies

  5. Respiratory Emergencies

  6. Neurological Emergencies

  7. Gastrointestinal Emergencies

  8. Orthopedic and Wound Emergencies

  9. Genitourinary, Gynecological, and Obstetrical Emergencies

  10. Maxillofacial and Ocular Emergencies

  11. Medical Emergencies

  12. Substance Abuse, Toxicological, and Environmental Emergencies

  13. Shock and Multisystem Trauma

  14. Psychosocial Emergencies

  15. Transport Emergencies

A. Abbreviations and Acronyms

B. Signs, Syndromes, and Triads

C. Memory Aids

D. Normal Laboratory Values

E. Drugs

F. Flight Paramedic Study Guide

Details

No. of pages:
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323086523

About the Author

Robin Dennison

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Winchester, Kentucky

Jill Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Market Manager, Clinic Operations, Take Care Health Systems, Louisville, KY; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY

Meg Blair

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nursing, Nebraska Methodist College, The Josie Harper Campus, Omaha, NE

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.