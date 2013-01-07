PASS CCRN®! - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323077262, 9780323077293

PASS CCRN®!

4th Edition

Authors: Robin Dennison Robin Dennison
eBook ISBN: 9780323077293
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th January 2013
Page Count: 928
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fully updated to mirror the latest CCRN-Adult test plan, PASS CCRN®!, 4th Edition is well known for its innovative learning strategies, targeted-yet-comprehensive coverage, and meticulous accuracy. Each section of the exam is addressed in detail, with review content presented in logical outline format and accompanied by a wealth of illustrations, tables, and algorithms. Learning activities in the book, as well as more than 1,000 review questions on the companion Evolve website, offer valuable practice and test-taking experience.

 

The practice tests on the CD-ROM referenced on page 9 are now found on the accompanying website for the book. The website can be accessed by using the pincode found in the front matter of the book and following the prompts.

Key Features

  • Completely updated content follows the latest CCRN Test Plan to ensure you have the most current information for exam preparation.

  • Easy-to-follow outline format quickly and clearly presents the information you must know to pass the CCRN exam.

  • Engaging learning activities provide fun and stimulating ways to learn critical concepts.

  • Helpful appendices offer quick access to common abbreviations, laboratory values, and formulas essential to providing effective critical nursing care.

Table of Contents

  1. The Critical Care Certification Examination

  2. The Cardiovascular System: Physiology and Assessment

  3. The Cardiovascular System: Pathologic Conditions

  4. The Pulmonary System: Physiology, Assessment, and Ventilatory Support

  5. The Pulmonary System: Pathologic Conditions

  6. The Neurologic System

  7. The Gastrointestinal System

  8. The Renal System

  9. The Endocrine System

  10. The Hematologic and Immunologic Systems

  11. Multisystem

  12. Behavioral/Psychosocial NEW!

    13.

  13. Professional Caring and Ethical Practice

Answers to Learning Activities

References and Recommended Reading

Appendices

Common Abbreviations and Acronyms Used in Critical Care Nursing

Normal Laboratory Values

Formulae Significant to Critical Care Nursing

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323077293

About the Author

Robin Dennison

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Winchester, Kentucky

Robin Dennison

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Winchester, Kentucky

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.