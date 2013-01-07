Fully updated to mirror the latest CCRN-Adult test plan, PASS CCRN®!, 4th Edition is well known for its innovative learning strategies, targeted-yet-comprehensive coverage, and meticulous accuracy. Each section of the exam is addressed in detail, with review content presented in logical outline format and accompanied by a wealth of illustrations, tables, and algorithms. Learning activities in the book, as well as more than 1,000 review questions on the companion Evolve website, offer valuable practice and test-taking experience.

The practice tests on the CD-ROM referenced on page 9 are now found on the accompanying website for the book. The website can be accessed by using the pincode found in the front matter of the book and following the prompts.