PASS CCRN®!
4th Edition
Description
Fully updated to mirror the latest CCRN-Adult test plan, PASS CCRN®!, 4th Edition is well known for its innovative learning strategies, targeted-yet-comprehensive coverage, and meticulous accuracy. Each section of the exam is addressed in detail, with review content presented in logical outline format and accompanied by a wealth of illustrations, tables, and algorithms. Learning activities in the book, as well as more than 1,000 review questions on the companion Evolve website, offer valuable practice and test-taking experience.
The practice tests on the CD-ROM referenced on page 9 are now found on the accompanying website for the book. The website can be accessed by using the pincode found in the front matter of the book and following the prompts.
Key Features
- Completely updated content follows the latest CCRN Test Plan to ensure you have the most current information for exam preparation.
- Easy-to-follow outline format quickly and clearly presents the information you must know to pass the CCRN exam.
- Engaging learning activities provide fun and stimulating ways to learn critical concepts.
- Helpful appendices offer quick access to common abbreviations, laboratory values, and formulas essential to providing effective critical nursing care.
Table of Contents
- The Critical Care Certification Examination
- The Cardiovascular System: Physiology and Assessment
- The Cardiovascular System: Pathologic Conditions
- The Pulmonary System: Physiology, Assessment, and Ventilatory Support
- The Pulmonary System: Pathologic Conditions
- The Neurologic System
- The Gastrointestinal System
- The Renal System
- The Endocrine System
- The Hematologic and Immunologic Systems
- Multisystem
- Behavioral/Psychosocial NEW!
- Professional Caring and Ethical Practice
Answers to Learning Activities
References and Recommended Reading
Appendices
Common Abbreviations and Acronyms Used in Critical Care Nursing
Normal Laboratory Values
Formulae Significant to Critical Care Nursing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 7th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077293
About the Author
Robin Dennison
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Winchester, Kentucky
