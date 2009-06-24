Pascoe's Principles and Practice of Equine Dermatology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702028816, 9780702042515

Pascoe's Principles and Practice of Equine Dermatology

2nd Edition

Authors: Derek Knottenbelt
eBook ISBN: 9780702042515
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 24th June 2009
Page Count: 520
Description

Professor Knottenbelt’s approach is clear, authoritative and based on many years experience in treating equine dermatological conditions. The book presents over 650 photographs, most of them new and unique to this edition, and the accompanying CD-ROM offers an image library with over 300 extra illustrations. The new edition is designed as a fully practical, highly illustrated guide to skin diseases in the horse. It emphasizes how to obtain an accurate differential diagnosis and arrive at correct decisions for the appropriate treatment of a condition. The book includes the full range of skin diseases and conditions commonly encountered in equine practice. Rarer disorders and those with a limited geographical distribution are also reviewed, and there are separate chapters on diseases of the hoof, skin wounds, neoplastic diseases and the various dermatologic syndromes that are encountered in the horse.

Key Features

  • A practical guide emphasizing how to distinguish conditions of similar appearance but different implication for diagnosis, management, and prognosis.
  • A unique ready reckoner (key points chart) is included in each disorder to allow rapid summary information acquisition and use for practitioners and students at all levels.
  • Offers expert guidance with algorithms for decision making and treatment choices and considers syndromes as well as the diseases involved in the differential diagnosis and investigation.
  • Focuses on commonly encountered skin diseases but includes rarer disorders.
  • Covers skin conditions of the horse occurring worldwide.
  • An extensive unique section on neoplastic disease is included.
  • Includes discussion of hoof disorders and skin wounds.
  • Superbly illustrated with over 650 full-colour figures.
  • Contains CD-ROM with image library offering over 300 extra illustrations.

Table of Contents

Part I – Principles and Techniques

Introduction to clinical equine dermatology

The approach to the equine dermatological case

Diagnostic/investigative tests

Principles of dermatological therapeutics

Part II – Syndromes in Equine Dermatology

Syndromes in equine dermatology

Part III – Disease Profiles

Section A – Infections Diseases

Viral diseases

Bacterial diseases

Fungal diseases

Protozoal diseases

Metazoan/ parasitic diseases

Section B – Noninfectious Diseases

Congenital/ developmental diseases

Immune-mediated/ allergic diseases

Chemical and toxic dermatoses

Endorcrine disorders

Nutritional disorders

Latrogenic and idiopathic disorders

Physical and traumatic disorders

Injuries and diseases of the hoof

Neoplastic onditions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702042515

About the Author

Derek Knottenbelt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Equine Medicine The Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital University of Liverpool, UK

