Particulate Morphology
1st Edition
Mathematics Applied to Particle Assemblies
Description
Encompassing over fifty years of research, Professor Gotoh addresses the correlation function of spatial structures and the statistical geometry of random particle assemblies. In this book morphological study is formed into random particle assemblies to which various mathematics are applied such as correlation function, radial distribution function and statistical geometry. This leads to the general comparison between the thermodynamic state such as gases and liquids and the random particle assemblies. Although structures of molecular configurations change at every moment due to thermal vibration, liquids can be regarded as random packing of particles. Similarly, gaseous states correspond to particle dispersion. If physical and chemical properties are taken away from the subject, the remainder is the structure itself. Hence, the structural study is ubiquitous and of fundamental importance. This book will prove useful to chemical engineers working on powder technology as well as mathematicians interested in learning more about the subject.
Key Features
- Concisely explains various mathematics and tools applied to the subject.
- Incorporates multiple fields to give a clear view of the application of mathematics in powder technology.
Readership
Researchers and students in chemical engineering, materials science and mathematics
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Spatial Structure of Random Dispersion of Equal Spheres in One Dimension
1.1 Discrete System
1.2 Continuous System
REFERENCES
2. Spatial Structure of Random Dispersion of Equal Spheres in Two Dimensions
2.1 Outline of Computer Simulation Experiments
2.2 Structure of Random Dispersion
2.3 Measurement of Dispersed State of Disk Particles
References
3. Preliminary Mathematics
3.1 Laplace Transform and Inversion Formula
3.2 Fourier Transform and Spectral Density
4. Radial Distribution Function
4.1 Definition of Radial Distribution Function
4.2 Ornstein–Zernike Equation
4.3 Solving Procedure
4.4 Analytic Solution by Percus–Yevick Approximation
4.5 Radial Distribution Function of Multisized Particle System
4.6 Radial Distribution Function of Binary-Sized Particle System and Applications
References
5. Sample Size for Measuring Particle Concentration
5.1 Distribution Functions
5.2 Sample Size of Measurement
REFERENCE
6. Introduction to Statistical Thermodynamics
6.1 Quantum States of Steady Thermal Vibration
6.2 Analytical Dynamics and Generalized Coordinates
6.3 Stationary Distribution and Partition Function
6.4 Number Density and Distribution Function
6.5 Equation of State for Gases
7. Particulate Morphology
7.1 Random Packing
7.2 Random Dispersion
7.3 Molecular System and Particle Assemblies
References
Closing Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 21st March 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123971845
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969743
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323282574
About the Author
Keishi Gotoh
Affiliations and Expertise
Toyohashi Sozo University and Toyohashi University of Technology, Toyohashi, Japan