Particle Physics beyond the Standard Model, Volume 84

Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2005

Series Volume Editors: Dmitri Kazakov Stéphane Lavignac Jean Dalibard
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - A. Masiero, S.K. Vempati and O. Vives: Flavour Physics and Grand Unification
Chapter 2 - J. Nir: CP Violation in Meson Decays
Chapter 3 - Y. Shadmi: Supersymmetry Breaking
Chapter 4 - V.A. Rubakov: Extra Dimensions: a Primer
Chapter 5 - J.L. Hewett: Phenomenology of Extra Dimensions
Chapter 6 - T. Gherghetta: Warped Models and Holography
Chapter 7 - Ch. Grojean: New Approaches to Electroweak Symmetry Breaking
Chapter 8 - E. Dudas: Aspects of String Phenomenology
Chapter 9 - P. Binétruy : Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology
Chapter 10 - P. Tinyakov: Ultra-High Energy Cosmic Rays
Chapter 11 - A.Yu. Smirnov: Neutrino Mass and Mixing: toward the Underlying Physics
Chapter 12 - A. Strumia: Baryogenesis via Leptogenesis

Description

The Standard Model of elementary particles and interactions is one of the best tested theories in physics. It has been found to be in remarkable agreement with experiment, and its validity at the quantum level has been successfully probed in the electroweak sector. In spite of its experimental successes, though, the Standard Model suffers from a number of limitations, and is likely to be an incomplete theory. It contains many arbitrary parameters; it does not include gravity, the fourth elementary interaction; it does not provide an explanation for the hierarchy between the scale of electroweak interactions and the Planck scale, characteristic of gravitational interactions; and finally, it fails to account for the dark matter and the baryon asymmetry of the universe. This led particle theorists to develop and study various extensions of the Standard Model, such as supersymmetric theories, Grand Unified Theories or theories with extra space-time dimensions - most of which have been proposed well before the experimental verification of the Standard Model. The coming generation of experimental facilities (such as high-energy colliders, B-physics experiments, neutrino superbeams, as well as astrophysical and cosmological observational facilities) will allow us to test the predictions of these theories and to deepen our understanding of the fundamental laws of nature.


This book is a collection of lectures given in August 2005 at the Les Houches Summer School on Particle Physics beyond the Standard Model. It provides a pedagogical introduction to the various aspects of particle physics beyond the Standard Model, covering each topic from the basics to the most recent developments: supersymmetric theories, Grand Unified Theories, theories with extra dimensions, flavour physics and CP violation, neutrino physics, astroparticle physics and cosmology.

Key Features

· Provides a pedagogical introduction to particle physics beyond the Standard Model · Covers the various aspects of particle physics beyond the Standard Model · Addresses each topic from the basics to the most recent developments · Addresses both the theoretical and phenomenological aspects of the subject · Written in a pedagogical style by leading experts in the field

Readership

Graduate students; Researchers

About the Series Volume Editors

Dmitri Kazakov Series Volume Editor

Dmitri Kazakov works in the field of quantum field theory and theoretical particle physics. His recent activities are centered on the phenomenology and astrophysical implications of supersymmetric extensions of the Standard Model.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bogoliubov Laboratory of Theoretical Physics, Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, 141 980 Dubna, Moscow region, Russia

Stéphane Lavignac Series Volume Editor

Stéphane Lavignac works in the field of theoretical particle physics. His recent activities are centered on neutrino physics and flavour physics in extensions of the Standard Model.

Affiliations and Expertise

Service de Physique Théorique, CEA/Saclay - Orme des Merisiers, F-91191 Gif-sur-Yvette Cedex, France

Jean Dalibard Series Volume Editor

Jean Dalibard works in the field of atomic physics and quantum optics. His recent activities is centered on the physics of cold quantum gases, in particular Bose-Einstein condensation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France

