Particle Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340610466, 9780080928593

Particle Mechanics

1st Edition

Authors: Chris Collinson Tom Roper
eBook ISBN: 9780080928593
Paperback ISBN: 9780340610466
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th August 1995
Page Count: 208
Description

  • Assumes no prior knowledge
  • Adopts a modelling approach
  • Numerous tutorial problems, worked examples and exercises included
  • Elementary topics augmented by planetary motion and rotating frames

This text provides an invaluable introduction to mechanicsm confining attention to the motion of a particle. It begins with a full discussion of the foundations of the subject within the context of mathematical modelling before covering more advanced topics including the theory of planetary orbits and the use of rotating frames of reference. Truly introductory , the style adoped is perfect for those unfamiliar with the subject and , as emphasis is placed on understanding, readers who have already studied maechanics will also find a new insight into a fundamental topic.

Readership

First year undergraduate mathematicians, physicists and other students taking a first course in mechanics.

Table of Contents

The role of modelling Straight line motion Simple harmonic motion Motion in three dimensions The Newtonian model of gravitation Central forces Motion of a system of particles Motion of a particle relative to a rotating frame Looking ahead * Index.

About the Author

Chris Collinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Applied Mathematics, University of Hull, UK

Tom Roper

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer at the Department of Education, University of Leeds, UK

