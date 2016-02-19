Particle Board and Hardboard
1st Edition
Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber
Description
Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber, Volume 4: Particle Board and Hardboard focuses on particle boards, which are described as a sheet material manufactured from small pieces of wood or other ligno-cellulosic materials agglomerated by use of an organic binder together with agents such as heat, pressure, moisture, and catalyst. This book is divided into two parts. Part I concentrates on the types; methods of manufacture; physical and strength properties; tests, test methods, and quality evaluation; handling and machining; utilization in furniture and building of particle boards. In Part II, a brief discussion on the types, manufacture, properties, and applications of hard board is provided. The last part of this text is devoted to a glossary of terms relating to particle board, hardboard, and similar products. This volume is valuable to builders, architects, joiners, furniture designers, interior designers, and manufacturers of any products requiring flat, plane surfaced material for painting, veneering, or the application of laminated plastics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Part 1. Particle Board
1. Types of Particle Board
2. Methods of Manufacture
3. Physical and Strength Properties
4. Tests, Test Methods and Quality Evaluation
5. Handling and Machining
6. Utilization in Furniture
7. Utilization in Building
Part 2. Hardboard
8. Types of Hardboard, their Manufacture and Properties
9. The Application of Hardboard
Glossary of Terms Relating to Particle Board, Hardboard and Similar Products
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155449