Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber, Volume 4: Particle Board and Hardboard focuses on particle boards, which are described as a sheet material manufactured from small pieces of wood or other ligno-cellulosic materials agglomerated by use of an organic binder together with agents such as heat, pressure, moisture, and catalyst. This book is divided into two parts. Part I concentrates on the types; methods of manufacture; physical and strength properties; tests, test methods, and quality evaluation; handling and machining; utilization in furniture and building of particle boards. In Part II, a brief discussion on the types, manufacture, properties, and applications of hard board is provided. The last part of this text is devoted to a glossary of terms relating to particle board, hardboard, and similar products. This volume is valuable to builders, architects, joiners, furniture designers, interior designers, and manufacturers of any products requiring flat, plane surfaced material for painting, veneering, or the application of laminated plastics.