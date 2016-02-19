Particle and Nuclear Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080411408, 9781483278407

Particle and Nuclear Physics

1st Edition

Editors: Amand Faessler
eBook ISBN: 9781483278407
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 19th March 1991
Page Count: 322
Description

Progress in Particle and Nuclear Physics, Volume 26 covers the significant advances in understanding the fundamentals of particle and nuclear physics. This volume is divided into four chapters, and begins with a brief overview of the various possible ideas beyond the standard model, the problem they address and their experimental tests. The next chapter deals with the basic physics of neutrino mass based on from a gauge theoretic point of view. This chapter considers the various extensions of the standard electroweak theory, along with their implications for neutrino physics. The discussion then shifts to the principles of slow neutrons and their fundamental interactions, as well as some slow neutron experiments. The final chapter surveys the role of strangeness in the context of dense hadronic matter, including strangeness as a probe of the dynamics of relativistic heavy ion collisions and its importance in astrophysics. This book will prove useful to physicists and allied scientists.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Beyond the standard model

Chapter 2. Gauge theories and the physics of neutrino mass

Chapter 3. Particle physics with cold neutrons

Chapter 4. Strangeness in nuclear matter under extreme conditions

Contents of Some Previous Volumes

About the Editor

Amand Faessler

