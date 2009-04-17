Partial Differential Equations and Boundary Value Problems with Maple, Second Edition, presents all of the material normally covered in a standard course on partial differential equations, while focusing on the natural union between this material and the powerful computational software, Maple.

The Maple commands are so intuitive and easy to learn, students can learn what they need to know about the software in a matter of hours - an investment that provides substantial returns. Maple's animation capabilities allow students and practitioners to see real-time displays of the solutions of partial differential equations.

This updated edition provides a quick overview of the software w/simple commands needed to get started. It includes review material on linear algebra and Ordinary Differential equations, and their contribution in solving partial differential equations. It also incorporates an early introduction to Sturm-Liouville boundary problems and generalized eigenfunction expansions. Numerous example problems and end of each chapter exercises are provided.