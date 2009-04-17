Partial Differential Equations and Boundary Value Problems with Maple
2nd Edition
Description
Partial Differential Equations and Boundary Value Problems with Maple, Second Edition, presents all of the material normally covered in a standard course on partial differential equations, while focusing on the natural union between this material and the powerful computational software, Maple.
The Maple commands are so intuitive and easy to learn, students can learn what they need to know about the software in a matter of hours - an investment that provides substantial returns. Maple's animation capabilities allow students and practitioners to see real-time displays of the solutions of partial differential equations.
This updated edition provides a quick overview of the software w/simple commands needed to get started. It includes review material on linear algebra and Ordinary Differential equations, and their contribution in solving partial differential equations. It also incorporates an early introduction to Sturm-Liouville boundary problems and generalized eigenfunction expansions. Numerous example problems and end of each chapter exercises are provided.
Key Features
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate level students in Partial Differential Equations and boundary value problems courses as well as students in mathematics, physics, engineering taking courses in thermal dynamics, acoustics, electromagnetic wave theory and quantum mechanics
Table of Contents
1. Ordinary Linear Differential Equations
2. Sturm-Liouville Eigenvalue Problems and Generalized Fourier Series
3. The Diffusion or Heat Partial Differential Equation
4. The Wave Partial Differential Equation
5. The Laplace Partial Differential Equation
6. The Diffusion Equation in Two Spatial Dimensions
7. The Wave Equation in Two Spatial Dimensions
8. Nonhomogeneous Partial Differential Equations
9. Infinite and Semi-infinite Spatial Domains
10. Laplace Transform Methods for Partial Differential Equations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 17th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885063
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123747327
About the Author
George Articolo
Dr. George A. Articolo has 35 years of teaching experience in physics and applied mathematics at Rutgers University, and has been a consultant for several government research laboratories and aerospace corporations. He has a Ph.D. in mathematical physics with degrees from Temple University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Reviews
Review of the previous edition:
"Integrating Maple V animation software and traditional topics of partial differential equations, this text discusses first and second-order differential equations, Sturm-Liouville eigenvalue problems, generalized Fourier series, the diffusion or heat equation and the wave equation in one and two spatial dimensions, the Laplace equation in two spatial dimensions, nonhomogenous versions of the diffusion and wave equations, and Laplace transform methods of solution. The CD-ROM contains real-time animations of solutions of partial differential equations using Maple V." --Book News