PART - Textbook for Exploring Medical Language
9th Edition
A Student-Directed Approach
Description
Introducing Exploring Medical Language, 9th Edition: an innovative learning resource that helps you master medical terminology on your terms. At the heart of Exploring Medical Language is the student-friendly worktext, which gradually helps you build an understanding of medical terminology by first introducing you to word parts and then combining the parts into full medical terms that make sense. Add print and electronic flashcards, engaging interactive games, on-the-go audio reinforcement, and an extensive arsenal of other student-friendly learning tools, and you have everything you need to become fluent in medical terminology in no time!
Key Features
- Integrated online learning tools offer a variety of unique ways to master medical terminology:
- interactive games and activities
- electronic flashcards
- anatomy and physiology tutorials
- career videos
- quizzes
- 5,000-term English/Spanish glossary
- Clinical case studies and medical reports encourage critical thinking and information application.
- More than 400 flashcards provide immediate review material.
- Systematic book organization gradually builds your understanding of medical terminology by first introducing you to word parts and then combining the parts to build the terms.
- Margin boxes detail important information such as medical terminology facts and tips, historical information, weblinks, and complementary and alternative medicine terms.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction to Word Parts and Human Body Structure
1. Introduction to Medical Language and Online Learning
2. Body Structure, Color, and Oncology
3. Directional Terms, Planes, Positions, Regions, and Quadrants
Part 2: Body Systems
4. Integumentary System
5. Respiratory System and Introduction to Diagnostic Procedures and Tests
6. Urinary System
7. Male Reproductive System
8. Female Reproductive System
9. Obstetrics and Neonatology
10. Cardiovascular, Immune, and Lymphatic Systems and Blood
11. Digestive System
12. Eye
13. Ear
14. Musculoskeletal System
15. Nervous System and Behavioral Health
16. Endocrine System
Appendixes (Print Only)
A. Combining Forms, Prefixes, and Suffixes Alphabetized According to Word Part
B. Combining Forms, Prefixes, and Suffixes Alphabetized According to Definition
C. Abbreviations
D. Pharmacology Terms
Appendixes (Evolve)
E. Additional Combining Forms, Prefixes, and Suffixes
F. Health Care Delivery Terms
G. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Therapies
H. Behavioral Health Terms
I. Clinical Research Terms
J. Nutrition Terms
K. Dental Terms
L. Health Information Technology Terms
Illustration Credits
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 13th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292528
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221221
About the Author
Myrna LaFleur Brooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding President of the National Association of Health Unit Clerks/Coordinators, Faculty Emeritus, Maricopa County Community College District, Phoenix, AZ
Danielle LaFleur Brooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Medical Assisting and Allied Health and Science Community College of Vermont Montpelier, Vermont