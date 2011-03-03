PART - Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323085113, 9780323083539

PART - Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau Matthew Douglas
eBook ISBN: 9780323083539
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd March 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323083539

About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Gary Thibodeau

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

Matthew Douglas

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Zoology Grand Rapids Community College Grand Rapids, Michigan Adjunct Professor, Department of Entomology Michigan State University East Lansing, Michigan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.