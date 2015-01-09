PART - Brief Atlas of the Human Body and Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine for Anatomy & Physiology
9th Edition
Authors: Kevin Patton
eBook ISBN: 9780323413145
eBook ISBN: 9780323413220
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th January 2015
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 9th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413145
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413220
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.