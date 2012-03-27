PART - Brief Atlas of the Human Body and Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine for Anatomy & Physiology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083614, 9780323171809

PART - Brief Atlas of the Human Body and Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine for Anatomy & Physiology

8th Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
eBook ISBN: 9780323171809
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th March 2012
Page Count: 120
Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323171809

About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Gary Thibodeau

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

