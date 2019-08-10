Parsons' Diseases of the Eye - 23rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131254158, 9788131254165

Parsons' Diseases of the Eye

23rd Edition

Authors: Radhika Tandon
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254158
eBook ISBN: 9788131254165
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 10th August 2019
Page Count: 636
Description

Parsons’ Diseases of the Eye has been a trusted textbook for undergraduate students for more than 100 years. It also caters to the basic needs of postgraduate students and practitioners who need to refer to this book for a quick review of the basic concepts.
The book was first published in 1907, and on account of its clear and friendly presentation style as well as its authoritative coverage of ocular disorders, it quickly became a fundamental text for students. Since then the book has maintained its popularity with students through regular revisions and updates.
The 19th edition of this book was especially adapted to the context of Indian subcontinent with a special mention about the infections that occur predominantly in this region. The 23rd edition continues this trend by presenting unparalleled guidance on nearly every ophthalmic condition and procedure, including the latest advances in the field, making the book more comprehensive and contemporary.

Key Features

• Compliant with the new competency-based curriculum.
• Inclusion of Learning Objectives at the beginning of each chapter.
• Three new chapters titled Non Traumatic Ophthalmic Emergencies, Dark Room Procedures and Clinical Investigations added to help students get a clear understanding of these topics.
• Additional topics: images on radiology and case studies on various ophthalmic procedures.
• Latest information on astigmatism, dry eye, eye donation, eye banking and various national programs has been provided.
• Simplified flowcharts and new photographs covering a number of clinical conditions are added features.
• Extensively revised and up-to-date with the new curriculum.

Table of Contents

Section I: Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye and Visual Pathway

Anatomy of the Eye

Physiology of the Eye

The Physiology of Vision

The Neurology of Vision

Section II: Optics and Refraction

Elementary Optics and Optical System of the Normal Eye

Clinical Refraction and Refractive Errors

Section III: Basics of Clinical Examination and Treatment

Clinical History Taking and Interpretation of Symptoms

Clinical Examination

Clinical Investigations

Ocular Therapeutics and Lasers

Section IV: Diseases of the Eye

Diseases of the Conjunctiva

Diseases of the Cornea

Diseases of the Sclera

Diseases of the Uveal Tract

Diseases of the Lens

Glaucoma

Diseases of the Retina and Vitreous

Diseases of the Optic Nerve

Intraocular Tumours

Section V: Eye Movements and Their Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology of the Motor Mechanism

Squint: Comitant Strabismus

Paralytic Squint

Section VI: Diseases of the Adnexa

Diseases of the Eyelids

Diseases of the Lacrimal Apparatus

Diseases of the Orbit

Section VII: Systemic Ophthalmology

Diseases of the Nervous System with Ocular Manifestations

Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disorders

Section VIII: Ophthalmic Emergencies

Eye Injuries

Nontraumatic Ophthalmic Emergencies

Section IX: Preventive Ophthalmology

Genetics in Ophthalmology

Community Ophthalmology

Section X: Ophthalmic Instruments and Their Practical Usage

Dark Room Procedures in Ophthalmology

Surgical Instruments in Ophthalmology

Appendices

Local Anaesthesia in Ophthalmology

Radiology Illustrations

Case Studies

About the Author

Radhika Tandon

MD, DNB, FRCSEd, FRCOphth is a Professor of Ophthalmology at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi. A graduate of AIIMS, Delhi and a leading academician with 30 years experience in Ophthalmology and medical teaching, Gold and Silver medalist, recipient of numerous awards and author of over 300 peer reviewed papers, books and chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institue of Medical Sciences, India

