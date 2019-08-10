Parsons' Diseases of the Eye
23rd Edition
Description
Parsons’ Diseases of the Eye has been a trusted textbook for undergraduate students for more than 100 years. It also caters to the basic needs of postgraduate students and practitioners who need to refer to this book for a quick review of the basic concepts.
The book was first published in 1907, and on account of its clear and friendly presentation style as well as its authoritative coverage of ocular disorders, it quickly became a fundamental text for students. Since then the book has maintained its popularity with students through regular revisions and updates.
The 19th edition of this book was especially adapted to the context of Indian subcontinent with a special mention about the infections that occur predominantly in this region. The 23rd edition continues this trend by presenting unparalleled guidance on nearly every ophthalmic condition and procedure, including the latest advances in the field, making the book more comprehensive and contemporary.
Key Features
• Compliant with the new competency-based curriculum.
• Inclusion of Learning Objectives at the beginning of each chapter.
• Three new chapters titled Non Traumatic Ophthalmic Emergencies, Dark Room Procedures and Clinical Investigations added to help students get a clear understanding of these topics.
• Additional topics: images on radiology and case studies on various ophthalmic procedures.
• Latest information on astigmatism, dry eye, eye donation, eye banking and various national programs has been provided.
• Simplified flowcharts and new photographs covering a number of clinical conditions are added features.
• Extensively revised and up-to-date with the new curriculum.
Table of Contents
Section I: Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye and Visual Pathway
Anatomy of the Eye
Physiology of the Eye
The Physiology of Vision
The Neurology of Vision
Section II: Optics and Refraction
Elementary Optics and Optical System of the Normal Eye
Clinical Refraction and Refractive Errors
Section III: Basics of Clinical Examination and Treatment
Clinical History Taking and Interpretation of Symptoms
Clinical Examination
Clinical Investigations
Ocular Therapeutics and Lasers
Section IV: Diseases of the Eye
Diseases of the Conjunctiva
Diseases of the Cornea
Diseases of the Sclera
Diseases of the Uveal Tract
Diseases of the Lens
Glaucoma
Diseases of the Retina and Vitreous
Diseases of the Optic Nerve
Intraocular Tumours
Section V: Eye Movements and Their Disorders
Anatomy and Physiology of the Motor Mechanism
Squint: Comitant Strabismus
Paralytic Squint
Section VI: Diseases of the Adnexa
Diseases of the Eyelids
Diseases of the Lacrimal Apparatus
Diseases of the Orbit
Section VII: Systemic Ophthalmology
Diseases of the Nervous System with Ocular Manifestations
Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disorders
Section VIII: Ophthalmic Emergencies
Eye Injuries
Nontraumatic Ophthalmic Emergencies
Section IX: Preventive Ophthalmology
Genetics in Ophthalmology
Community Ophthalmology
Section X: Ophthalmic Instruments and Their Practical Usage
Dark Room Procedures in Ophthalmology
Surgical Instruments in Ophthalmology
Appendices
Local Anaesthesia in Ophthalmology
Radiology Illustrations
Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 10th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254158
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131254165
About the Author
Radhika Tandon
MD, DNB, FRCSEd, FRCOphth is a Professor of Ophthalmology at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi. A graduate of AIIMS, Delhi and a leading academician with 30 years experience in Ophthalmology and medical teaching, Gold and Silver medalist, recipient of numerous awards and author of over 300 peer reviewed papers, books and chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institue of Medical Sciences, India