Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook
5th Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Description
Effectively diagnose and manage children with congenital and acquired heart disease by consulting the concise, portable and fully updated edition of Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook. Designed as a companion to Dr. Park's larger text, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized resource features useful diagrams and clear descriptions of disorders, presenting healthcare professionals in practice or in training with a reliable point-of-care reference or general review.
"...this book would be useful to practising pediatric cardiologists or trainees who needs ready access to detailed information, including the normal values." Reviewed by Seminars in Fetal and Neonatal Medicine , Apr 2015
Key Features
- Facilitate the decision-making process with a user-friendly organization; consistent, easy-to-read coverage; and pocket-sized portability.
- Better understand core concepts with help from numerous illustrative diagrams.
Table of Contents
Frequently used abbreviations - xi
Part I: Basic Tools in Evaluation of Cardiac Patients
Chapter 1 History and Physical Examination - 3
Chapter 2 Electrocardiography - 28
Chapter 3 Chest Roentgenography - 56
Part II: Special Tools Used in Cardiac Evaluation
Chapter 4 Noninvasive Imaging Tools - 65
Chapter 5 Other Noninvasive Tools - 82
Chapter 6 Invasive Procedures - 90
Part III: Congenital Heart Defects
Chapter 7 Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions - 99
Chapter 8 Obstructive Lesions - 116
Chapter 9 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects - 133
Chapter 10 Miscellaneous Congenital Heart Diseases - 189
Part IV: Acquired Heart Diseases
Chapter 11 Primary Myocardial Diseases (Cardiomyopathy) - 207
Chapter 12 Cardiovascular Infections and Related Conditions - 220
Chapter 13 Valvular Heart Disease - 243
Chapter 14 Cardiac Tumors - 253
Chapter 15 Cardiovascular Involvement in Systemic Diseases - 256
Part V: Arrhythmias and Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances
Chapter 16 Cardiac Arrhythmias - 269
Chapter 17 Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances - 295
Chapter 18 Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators - 300
Part VI: Special Problems
Chapter 19 Congestive Heart Failure - 311
Chapter 20 Child with Chest Pain - 321
Chapter 21 Syncope - 332
Chapter 22 Palpitation - 341
Chapter 23 Systemic Hypertension - 345
Chapter 24 Pulmonary Hypertension - 358
Chapter 25 Athletes with Cardiac Problems - 366
Chapter 26 Dyslipidemias - 375
Chapter 27 Preventive Cardiology - 390
Part VII: Cardiac Surgical Patients
Mehrdad Salamat
Chapter 28 Pre- and Postoperative Management - 401
Chapter 29 Selected Postoperative Complications - 415
Appendices
Appendix A. Miscellaneous - 425
Appendix B. Blood Pressure Standards - 432
Appendix C. Cardiovascular Risk Factors - 446
Appendix D. Normal Echocardiographic Values - 451
Appendix E. Dosages of Drugs Used in Pediatric Cardiology - 458
Index - 491
Details
- No. of pages:
- 535
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 13th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323262101
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315951
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371025
About the Author
Myung Park
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas