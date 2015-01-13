Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323262101, 9780323315951

Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook

5th Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: Myung Park
Paperback ISBN: 9780323262101
eBook ISBN: 9780323315951
eBook ISBN: 9780323371025
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th January 2015
Page Count: 535
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Effectively diagnose and manage children with congenital and acquired heart disease by consulting the concise, portable and fully updated edition of  Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook. Designed as a companion to Dr. Park's larger text, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized resource features useful diagrams and clear descriptions of disorders, presenting healthcare professionals in practice or in training with a reliable point-of-care reference or general review.

"...this book would be useful to practising pediatric cardiologists or trainees who needs ready access to detailed information, including the normal values." Reviewed by Seminars in Fetal and Neonatal Medicine , Apr 2015

Key Features

  • Facilitate the decision-making process with a user-friendly organization; consistent, easy-to-read coverage; and pocket-sized portability.
  • Better understand core concepts with help from numerous illustrative diagrams.

Table of Contents

Frequently used abbreviations - xi

Part I: Basic Tools in Evaluation of Cardiac Patients

Chapter 1 History and Physical Examination - 3

Chapter 2 Electrocardiography - 28

Chapter 3 Chest Roentgenography - 56

Part II: Special Tools Used in Cardiac Evaluation

Chapter 4 Noninvasive Imaging Tools - 65

Chapter 5 Other Noninvasive Tools - 82

Chapter 6 Invasive Procedures - 90

Part III: Congenital Heart Defects

Chapter 7 Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions - 99 

Chapter 8 Obstructive Lesions - 116

Chapter 9 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects - 133

Chapter 10 Miscellaneous Congenital Heart Diseases - 189

Part IV: Acquired Heart Diseases

Chapter 11 Primary Myocardial Diseases (Cardiomyopathy) - 207

Chapter 12 Cardiovascular Infections and Related Conditions - 220

Chapter 13 Valvular Heart Disease - 243

Chapter 14 Cardiac Tumors - 253

Chapter 15 Cardiovascular Involvement in Systemic Diseases - 256

Part V: Arrhythmias and Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances

Chapter 16 Cardiac Arrhythmias - 269

Chapter 17 Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances - 295

Chapter 18 Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators - 300

Part VI: Special Problems

Chapter 19 Congestive Heart Failure - 311

Chapter 20 Child with Chest Pain - 321

Chapter 21 Syncope - 332

Chapter 22 Palpitation - 341

Chapter 23 Systemic Hypertension - 345 

Chapter 24 Pulmonary Hypertension - 358

Chapter 25 Athletes with Cardiac Problems - 366

Chapter 26 Dyslipidemias - 375

Chapter 27 Preventive Cardiology - 390

Part VII: Cardiac Surgical Patients

Mehrdad Salamat

Chapter 28 Pre- and Postoperative Management - 401

Chapter 29 Selected Postoperative Complications - 415

Appendices

Appendix A. Miscellaneous - 425

Appendix B. Blood Pressure Standards - 432

Appendix C. Cardiovascular Risk Factors - 446

Appendix D. Normal Echocardiographic Values - 451

Appendix E. Dosages of Drugs Used in Pediatric Cardiology - 458

Index - 491

Details

No. of pages:
535
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323262101
eBook ISBN:
9780323315951
eBook ISBN:
9780323371025

About the Author

Myung Park

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.