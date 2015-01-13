Effectively diagnose and manage children with congenital and acquired heart disease by consulting the concise, portable and fully updated edition of Park's The Pediatric Cardiology Handbook. Designed as a companion to Dr. Park's larger text, Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, this pocket-sized resource features useful diagrams and clear descriptions of disorders, presenting healthcare professionals in practice or in training with a reliable point-of-care reference or general review.

"...this book would be useful to practising pediatric cardiologists or trainees who needs ready access to detailed information, including the normal values." Reviewed by Seminars in Fetal and Neonatal Medicine , Apr 2015