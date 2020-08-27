Park's Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, 7e: South Asia Edition - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9788131263235

Park's Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, 7e: South Asia Edition

7th Edition

Authors: Myung Park Mehrdad Salamat
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131263235
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 27th August 2020
Page Count: 546
Description

Providing authoritative, everyday guidance in the diagnosis and management of children with congenital and acquired heart disease, Park’s Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners is the go-to reference of choice for pediatricians, family practitioners, NPs, and PAs—as well as medical students, residents, and fellows. The 7th Edition of this core text comprehensively covers every aspect of pediatric cardiology in an easy-to-read, practical manner for the non-specialist, bringing you completely up to date with all that’s new in this fast-changing field.

Key Features

 

  • Covers everything from history and physical examination through preventative treatment and the management of special problems.

  • Incorporates all of the latest concepts and most recent developments in pediatric cardiology.

  • Offers highly accessible content through the extensive use of numbered lists, easy-to-use tables, and explanatory graphs and diagrams.

  • Features new chapter outlines, as well as a new larger size and two-color format for greater readability.

  • Provides fresh perspectives and expertise from new author Dr. Mehrdad Salamat, who joins Dr. Park for this 7th Edition.

  • Synthesizes the most important references for generalists in a Suggested Readings section, ideal for additional reading in greater depth.

    • Table of Contents

    PART 1  Basic Tools in Routine Evaluation of Cardiac Patients
    1 History Taking
    2 Physical Examination
    3 Electrocardiography
    4 Chest Radiography
    PART 2  Special Tools in Evaluation of Cardiac Patients
    5 Noninvasive Imaging Tools
    6 Other Noninvasive Investigation Tools
    7 Invasive Procedures
    PART 3 Pathophysiology
    8 Fetal and Perinatal Circulation
    9 Pathophysiology of Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions
    10 Pathophysiology of Obstructive and Valvular Regurgitant Lesions
    11 Pathophysiology of Cyanotic Congenital Heart  Defects
    PART 4 Specific Congenital Heart Defects
    12 Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions
    13 Obstructive Lesions
    14 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects
    15 Miscellaneous Congenital Cardiac Conditions
    16 Vascular Ring
    17 Chamber Localization and Cardiac Malposition
    PART 5 Acquired Heart Disease
    18 Primary Myocardial Disease
    19 Cardiovascular Infections
    20 Acute Rheumatic Fever
    21 Valvular Heart Disease
    22 Cardiac Tumors
    23 Cardiovascular Involvement in Systemic Diseases
    PART 6  Arrhythmias and Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances
    24 Cardiac Arrhythmias
    25 Disturbances of Atrioventricular Conduction
    26 Cardiac Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter– Defibrillators in Children
    PART 7 Special Problems
    27 Congestive Heart Failure
    28 Systemic Hypertension
    29 Pulmonary Hypertension
    30 The Child with Chest Pain
    31 Syncope
    32 Palpitation
    33 Dyslipidemia and Other Cardiovascular Risk  Factors
    34 Pediatric Preventive Cardiology
    35 Athletes with Cardiac Problems
    36 Cardiac Transplantation

    APPENDICES
    A Miscellaneous
    B Blood Pressure Values
    C Cardiovascular Risk Factors
    D Normal Echocardiographic Values
    E Drugs Used in Pediatric Cardiology

    Details

    No. of pages:
    546
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier India 2021
    Published:
    27th August 2020
    Imprint:
    Elsevier India
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9788131263235

    About the Authors

    Myung Park

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

    Mehrdad Salamat

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Texas A&M University College of Medicine, Bryan, Texas

