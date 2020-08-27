Park's Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners, 7e: South Asia Edition
7th Edition
Description
Providing authoritative, everyday guidance in the diagnosis and management of children with congenital and acquired heart disease, Park’s Pediatric Cardiology for Practitioners is the go-to reference of choice for pediatricians, family practitioners, NPs, and PAs—as well as medical students, residents, and fellows. The 7th Edition of this core text comprehensively covers every aspect of pediatric cardiology in an easy-to-read, practical manner for the non-specialist, bringing you completely up to date with all that’s new in this fast-changing field.
Key Features
Table of Contents
PART 1 Basic Tools in Routine Evaluation of Cardiac Patients
1 History Taking
2 Physical Examination
3 Electrocardiography
4 Chest Radiography
PART 2 Special Tools in Evaluation of Cardiac Patients
5 Noninvasive Imaging Tools
6 Other Noninvasive Investigation Tools
7 Invasive Procedures
PART 3 Pathophysiology
8 Fetal and Perinatal Circulation
9 Pathophysiology of Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions
10 Pathophysiology of Obstructive and Valvular Regurgitant Lesions
11 Pathophysiology of Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects
PART 4 Specific Congenital Heart Defects
12 Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions
13 Obstructive Lesions
14 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Defects
15 Miscellaneous Congenital Cardiac Conditions
16 Vascular Ring
17 Chamber Localization and Cardiac Malposition
PART 5 Acquired Heart Disease
18 Primary Myocardial Disease
19 Cardiovascular Infections
20 Acute Rheumatic Fever
21 Valvular Heart Disease
22 Cardiac Tumors
23 Cardiovascular Involvement in Systemic Diseases
PART 6 Arrhythmias and Atrioventricular Conduction Disturbances
24 Cardiac Arrhythmias
25 Disturbances of Atrioventricular Conduction
26 Cardiac Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter– Defibrillators in Children
PART 7 Special Problems
27 Congestive Heart Failure
28 Systemic Hypertension
29 Pulmonary Hypertension
30 The Child with Chest Pain
31 Syncope
32 Palpitation
33 Dyslipidemia and Other Cardiovascular Risk Factors
34 Pediatric Preventive Cardiology
35 Athletes with Cardiac Problems
36 Cardiac Transplantation
APPENDICES
A Miscellaneous
B Blood Pressure Values
C Cardiovascular Risk Factors
D Normal Echocardiographic Values
E Drugs Used in Pediatric Cardiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 546
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2021
- Published:
- 27th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131263235
About the Authors
Myung Park
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus (Pediatrics), Former Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Former Director of Preventative Cardiology and Weight Management Clinics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
Mehrdad Salamat
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Texas A&M University College of Medicine, Bryan, Texas
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.