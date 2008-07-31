Parkinson's Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123740281, 9780080559582

Parkinson's Disease

1st Edition

Molecular and Therapeutic Insights From Model Systems

Editors: Richard Nass Serge Przedborski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123740281
eBook ISBN: 9780080559582
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 2008
Page Count: 686
Description

Parkinson’s disease is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disease and is characterized by the irreversible loss of dopamine neurons. Despite its high prevalence in society and many decades of research, the origin of the pathogenesis and the molecular determinants involved in the disorder has remained elusive. Confounding this issue is the lack of experimental models that completely recapitulate the disease state. The identification of a number of genes thought to play a role in the cell death, and development of both toxin and genetic models to explore the function of the genes both in unaffected and diseased cells are now providing new insights into the molecular basis of the neurodegeneration, as well as therapeutic approaches. In this reference, we will describe the advances and the advantages that various invertebrates, cell culture, rodents, and mammals provide in the identification of the molecular components and mechanisms involved in the cell death, and outline the opportunities that these systems provide in drug discovery.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive and critical assessment of the utility of various model systems to identify the molecular components and pathways involved in Parkinson’s disease
  • Describes the power of toxin and genetic models to identify novel therapeutic targets and compounds that can be used in PD
  • Current overviews of current status of PD research and discovery from bench-to-bedside
  • Provides novel insights and views on where the future of PD research may lead
  • Provides a powerful teaching tool and template to explore the utility of model systems to identify molecular pathways, molecular targets, and therapeutics that are applicable to a variety of neurological diseases

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in neuroscience and neurology. Industry, pharmaceutical, libraries, and clinicians will also be interested

Details

No. of pages:
686
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123740281
eBook ISBN:
9780080559582

About the Editor

Richard Nass

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Center for Environmental Health, Stark Neuroscience Research Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, IN

Serge Przedborski

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology & Pathology and Cell Biology, Center for Neurobiology and Behavior, Columbia University, NY, U.S.A.

