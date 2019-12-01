Parkinsonism Beyond Parkinson's Disease, Volume 149
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. How to approach a patient with parkinsonism – red flags for atypical parkinsonism
Kailash P. Bhatia
The ‘classic’ atypical parkinsonian disorders
2. Classification of atypical parkinsonism per pathology vs phenotypes
Maria Stamelou and Guenter Hoeglinger
3. Progressive supranuclear palsy
Maria Stamelou and Guenter Hoeglinger
4. Corticobasal degeneration
Gabor G. Kovacs, Anthony Lang and Jennifer Whitwell
5. Multiple system atrophy
Gregor K. Wenning, Johannes Levin and Klaus Seppi
Atypical parkinsonism in other sporadic and genetic neurodegenerative diseases
6. Sporadic ‘Atypical’ Parkinson’s disease
Daniela Berg
7. Genetic ‘Atypical’ Parkinson’s disease
Christine Klein
8. Alzheimer’s disease (sporadic and genetic)
Johannes Levin
9. Frontotemporal dementias and motor neuron disease
James Rowe
10. Parkinsonism in neurodegenerative diseases predominantly presenting with ataxia
Matthis Synofzik
11. Parkinsonism in neurodegenerative diseases predominantly presenting with chorea
Ralf Reilmann
12. Parkinsonism in disorders predominantly presenting with dystonia
Roberto Erro
13. Genetic mimics of the classic atypical parkinsonian disorders– the ‘atypical’ atypical
Maria Stamelou
Secondary parkinsonism
14. Parkinsonism in Metabolic diseases
Miryam Carrechio
15. Secondary parkinsonism due to lesions, trauma and drugs
Matthias Hoellerhage
16. Parkinsonism in autoimmune diseases
Harry Alexopoulos
17. Diagnostic algorithms in patients with parkinsonism
Maria Stamelou and Guenter Hoeglinger
Description
Parkinsonism beyond Parkinson's Disease, Volume 149, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including How to approach a patient with parkinsonism – red flags for atypical parkinsonism, The ‘classic’ atypical parkinsonian disorders, Classification of atypical parkinsonism per pathology vs. phenotypes, Progressive supranuclear palsy, Corticobasal degeneration, Multiple system atrophy, Atypical parkinsonism in other sporadic and genetic neurodegenerative diseases, Sporadic ‘Atypical’ Parkinson’s disease, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Parkinson's Disease
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of neurobiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128177303
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Maria Stamelou Serial Volume Editor
Professor Maria Stamelou is the Assistant Professor of Neurology at Philipps University and Head of Parkinson's disease and Movement Disorders Department at HYGEIA Hospital in Greece
Affiliations and Expertise
Philipps University, Marburg, Germany. HYGEIA Hospital, Athens, Greece
Gunter Hoglinger Serial Volume Editor
Günter U. Höglinger is at Technical University Munich, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University Munich, Germany