Parenteral Products
1st Edition
The Preparation and Quality Control of Products for Injection
Description
Parenteral Products: The Preparation and Quality Control of Products for Injection deals with modern pharmaceutical practice in the preparation, quality control, and storage of injectable drug solutions. The book gives a basic background of parenteral solutions, the routes of administration, the effects of the different administrations of injection solutions, and the formulation of these products.
The text discusses the theories of filtration, the different methods used, such as screen filters, depth filters, and the possible choices of filtration to capture any preselected unwanted particle size. Developments on sterilization of the product are given attention, citing techniques and equipment. The working and preparation conditions are discussed, since the sterile intravenous solutions, whether in large or small quantities, are done in quite the same procedures, with the similar equipment, and same organization. Equally important in the discussion are the monitoring and control of contamination by particulates through the application of standards known as the Coulter principle and the light-blockage method. The pharmaceutical problems encountered during the administration of large volume drip solutions are analyzed.
This book is helpful for pharmacists, pharmaceutical students and professors, and those working in the pharmaceutical industry and hospital/health sector.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Perspective on the Use of Parenteral Solutions
Introduction
Routes of Administration
The Effect of Route on the Duration of Drug Activity
The Origins of the Intravenous Therapy
The Development of Hypodermic Medication
The Sterilization of Injection Solutions
The United States Pharmacopoeial Clarity Test
References
Chapter 2 The Formulation of Parenteral Products
Units
The Tonicity of Injection Solutions
The Choice of Solvent
Oily Solvents
Colloidal Dispersions
The Formulation of Parenteral Emulsions
Amino Acids and Other Parenteral Nutrients
The 'Browning' Reaction of D-Glucose on Autoclaving
References
Chapters 3 Filtration
Introduction
Classification of Filtration Operations
Theories of Filtration
The Relative Advantages and Disadvantages of Screen and Depth Filters
Pretreatment
The Criteria of an Ideal Filter
The Choice of Filtration Media
Discussion: The Choice of A Filtration System For Parenteral Products
References
Chapter 4 Sterilization
Introduction
The Meaning of Sterilization
Methods of Sterilization
The Kinetics of Microbial Death
Factors Affecting the Survival of Micro-Organisms
The Control of Sterilization Processes
The Steam Autoclave
Continuous Autoclaves
References
Chapter 5 The Working Environment
Introduction
The Manufacturing Process
Codes of Good Manufacturing Practice
Clean Water
Clean Containers
Clean Air
Laminar Flow Cabinets
Clean Rooms
References
Chapter 6 The Monitoring and Control of Particulate Contamination
Introduction
Sampling
The Particle Size of Particulate Contamination
Visual Methods of Inspection
Projection Methods for the Inspection of Ampoules
Machine Methods Used for the Inspection of Ampoules Made on the Large Scale
Automatic or Semi-Automatic Inspection Methods for The Inspection of Ampoules Made on A Large Scale
Filtration Methods and the Identification of Contamination
Electrical Sensing Zone Methods of Analysis
Turbidimeters and Nephelometers
Other Instruments Using Light Scattering Principles of Detection
Detection of Particles by the Light-Blockage Principle
Detection of Particulate Contamination By Means of A Screen Filtration Pressure Method
Conclusions
References
Appendix 1 Publications Using Electrical Zone Sensing Methods To Determine Parenteral Fluid Contamination
Chapter 7 The Size Distribution of Particulate Contamination and Standards of Cleanliness
Introduction
The Size Distribution of Powders and Powdered Materials
The Experimental Evidence for The Size Distribution of Contamination In Parenteral Solutions
The Ephemeral Nature of Particulate Contamination
Suggested Standards of Cleanliness
Applications of Standards and the Log-Log Size Distribution
Progress Towards An Objective Standard of Cleanliness
Discussion: The Problems of Applying Standards for Cleanliness
References
Chapter 8 The Nature, Origin and Hazards of Particulate Contamination
Introduction
Nature and Origin of Particulate Contamination
The Size and Number of Contaminating Particles
The Hazard Due To Injected Particulate Contamination
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 Pharmaceutical Problems Associated With the Administration of Large Volume Parenteral Fluids
Introduction: The Setting-Up of a Large Volume Drip Solution
Pharmaceutical Incompatibilities of Drugs Added To Intravenous Solutions
The Loss of Therapeutic Effectiveness of Drugs During Administration
Microbiological Hazards Associated With Intravenous Fluid Therapy
The Inspection of Containers and Giving Sets Prior To Administration
The Use of Terminal Filters
The Effectiveness of Terminal Filters
Discussion: The Implications of Pharmaceutical Incompatibilities For The Hospital Pharmaceutical Service
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141756