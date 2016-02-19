Parent-Child Interaction: Theory, Research, and Prospects is intended (a) to provide a synthesis of a segment of this growing body of literature on interrelationships between children and their parents; (b) to examine the theoretical implications of this research; (c) to review and assess common methodological approaches to the study of home environmental influences on the development of children; and (d) to identify directions future research must take if our understanding of family influences and their place in a broader sociocultural context is to be extended. The book is organized into three parts. Part I examines theory and research on major aspects of parent-child influence processes. Part II examines the methods employed in research on family environments and considers the unique features that distinguish research on home environmental influences from traditional educational research. Part III provides different perspectives on the application of psychological knowledge to socialization processes. This book is intended for educational and developmental psychologists with interests in socialization processes as well as for practitioners who design parental programs that minimize discontinuities between competing socialization influences. This volume will also prove useful in graduate courses in educational, developmental, and community psychology; as a reference for professionals involved in school psychology, school administration, and pupil personnel work; and for psychologists and social workers involved in youth service agencies, child guidance, diagnostic clinics, parent education, and family therapy.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

I Theory and Research

1 Home Environment and Intellectual Performance

Family Constellation

Socioeconomic Status

Home Environmental Variables

The Cultures of School and Home: Continuities and Discontinuities

References

2 Children and Divorce

The Course of Divorce

Variability in Response to Divorce

The Child 's Changed Life Experiences following Divorce

Summary

References

3 Social Learning Theory and the Development of Prosocial Behavior: a System for Research Integration

General Introduction

Theoretical Perspectives

Implications from the Empirical Literature

References

4 Parental and Peer Influences on Moral Development

Theories of Moral Development

Is Morality a Unitary Attribute?

Parental Influences on Children's Moral Development

Peers as Agents of Moral Socialization

References

5 Maternal Behavior: Sociocultural Diversity in Modes of Family Interaction

Research on Social and Ethnic Diversity

The Interpretation of Observed Differences

The Influence of Culture and Education on Maternal Behavior

Maternal Competence: a Socioculturally Relativistic Interpretation

References

6 The Family in Context: a Multilevel Interactional Analysis of Child Abuse

The Scope of Abuse

Social-Interactional Model of Child Abuse

The Role of Culture in Child Abuse

The Family as the Context of Child Abuse

Critique: toward a Bidirectional Interactional Model

A Developmental Perspective: the Case of Infancy

Beyond the Parent-Child Dyad: the Family Triad as the Context for Abuse

The Role of the Community in Modifying Family Interaction Patterns: an Ecological Analysis

Modification of Child-Abusing Families

Summary

References

II Measurement and Analysis

7 Approaches to the Measurement and Interpretation of Parent-Child Interaction

The Special Features of Families as Social Units

The Diversity of Research on Parent-Child Interaction

Issues of Design and Measurement in Family Research

Naturally Occurring Experiments

The Role of Cognitive Mediation in the Regulation of Family Interaction

Summary

References

8 Methodology in Environmental Research

Unique Components of Research on Home Environments

Problems of Analysis and Inference

Statistical Techniques in Environmental Research

References

III Prospects

9 Behavioral Consultation with Families

Family Consultation from a Behavioral Perspective

Communication in Family Consultation

Consultation, Family, and Culture

References

10 A Phenomenological Cost-Benefit Analysis Approach to Adolescence

The Currency of Phenomenological Cost-Benefit Analyses

The Arenas of Youth

The Phenomenology of Youth: a Model and Some Prototypes

The Limitations and Benefits of Phenomenological Analysis

Differences between Phenomenological Research and That Which Now Dominates the Field

Summary

References

Index