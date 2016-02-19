Parent–Child Interaction
1st Edition
Theory, Research, and Prospects
Description
Parent-Child Interaction: Theory, Research, and Prospects is intended (a) to provide a synthesis of a segment of this growing body of literature on interrelationships between children and their parents; (b) to examine the theoretical implications of this research; (c) to review and assess common methodological approaches to the study of home environmental influences on the development of children; and (d) to identify directions future research must take if our understanding of family influences and their place in a broader sociocultural context is to be extended. The book is organized into three parts. Part I examines theory and research on major aspects of parent-child influence processes. Part II examines the methods employed in research on family environments and considers the unique features that distinguish research on home environmental influences from traditional educational research. Part III provides different perspectives on the application of psychological knowledge to socialization processes. This book is intended for educational and developmental psychologists with interests in socialization processes as well as for practitioners who design parental programs that minimize discontinuities between competing socialization influences. This volume will also prove useful in graduate courses in educational, developmental, and community psychology; as a reference for professionals involved in school psychology, school administration, and pupil personnel work; and for psychologists and social workers involved in youth service agencies, child guidance, diagnostic clinics, parent education, and family therapy.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Theory and Research
1 Home Environment and Intellectual Performance
Family Constellation
Socioeconomic Status
Home Environmental Variables
The Cultures of School and Home: Continuities and Discontinuities
References
2 Children and Divorce
The Course of Divorce
Variability in Response to Divorce
The Child 's Changed Life Experiences following Divorce
Summary
References
3 Social Learning Theory and the Development of Prosocial Behavior: a System for Research Integration
General Introduction
Theoretical Perspectives
Implications from the Empirical Literature
References
4 Parental and Peer Influences on Moral Development
Theories of Moral Development
Is Morality a Unitary Attribute?
Parental Influences on Children's Moral Development
Peers as Agents of Moral Socialization
References
5 Maternal Behavior: Sociocultural Diversity in Modes of Family Interaction
Research on Social and Ethnic Diversity
The Interpretation of Observed Differences
The Influence of Culture and Education on Maternal Behavior
Maternal Competence: a Socioculturally Relativistic Interpretation
References
6 The Family in Context: a Multilevel Interactional Analysis of Child Abuse
The Scope of Abuse
Social-Interactional Model of Child Abuse
The Role of Culture in Child Abuse
The Family as the Context of Child Abuse
Critique: toward a Bidirectional Interactional Model
A Developmental Perspective: the Case of Infancy
Beyond the Parent-Child Dyad: the Family Triad as the Context for Abuse
The Role of the Community in Modifying Family Interaction Patterns: an Ecological Analysis
Modification of Child-Abusing Families
Summary
References
II Measurement and Analysis
7 Approaches to the Measurement and Interpretation of Parent-Child Interaction
The Special Features of Families as Social Units
The Diversity of Research on Parent-Child Interaction
Issues of Design and Measurement in Family Research
Naturally Occurring Experiments
The Role of Cognitive Mediation in the Regulation of Family Interaction
Summary
References
8 Methodology in Environmental Research
Unique Components of Research on Home Environments
Problems of Analysis and Inference
Statistical Techniques in Environmental Research
References
III Prospects
9 Behavioral Consultation with Families
Family Consultation from a Behavioral Perspective
Communication in Family Consultation
Consultation, Family, and Culture
References
10 A Phenomenological Cost-Benefit Analysis Approach to Adolescence
The Currency of Phenomenological Cost-Benefit Analyses
The Arenas of Youth
The Phenomenology of Youth: a Model and Some Prototypes
The Limitations and Benefits of Phenomenological Analysis
Differences between Phenomenological Research and That Which Now Dominates the Field
Summary
References
Index
