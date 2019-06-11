Parasiticide Screening

• American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists (AAVP) President 2012-2013 • AAVP Vice-President 2010-2011 • AAVP President-Elect & Program Chair, 2011-2012 • AAVP Secretary/Treasurer 2004-2010 • AAVP Program Administrator and Executive Secretary, 2014-Present • Editorial Board Member - Veterinary Parasitology, 1988-Present • 30-year career in the animal health industry • 50+ Publication in Peer reviewed Scientific Journals • Edmonds. M.D., Vatta, A.F., Marchiondo, A.A., Vanimisetti, H.B., Edmonds, J.D. 2018. Concurrent treatment with a macrocyclic lactone and benzimidazoles provides season long performance advantages in grazing cattle harboring macrocyclic lactone resistant nematodes. Vet Parasitol 252:157-162. • Ballweber, L.R., Beugnet, F., Marchiondo, A.A., Payne, P.A. 2014. American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists’ review of veterinary fecal flotation methods and factors influencing their accuracy and use – Is there really one best technique? Vet Parasitol 204:73-80. • Riviere, J.E., Brooks, J.D., Collard, W.T., Deng, J., de Rose, G., Mahabir, S.P., Merritt, D.A., Marchiondo, A.A. 2014. Prediction of formulation effects on dermal absorption of topically applied ectoparasiticides dosed in vitro on canine and porcine skin using a mixture-adjusted quantitative structure permeability relationship. J Vet Pharm Therap 37 (5):435-444. • Marchiondo, A.A., Holdsworth, P.A., Fourie, L.J., Rugg, D., Hellman, K., Synder, D.E., Dryden, M.W. 2013. World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology: W.A.A.V.P. second edition: Guidelines for evaluating the efficacy of parasiticides for the treatment, prevention and control of flea and tick infestations on dogs and cats. Vet Parasitol 194:84-97. • Campbell, W.C., Conder G.A, Marchiondo A.A. 2009. Future of the animal health industry at a time of food crisis. Vet Parasitol 163 (3): 188-195. • Marchiondo, A.A., Holdsworth, P.A., Green, P., Blagburn, B.L., Jacobs, D.E. 2007. World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (W.A.A.V.P.) guidelines for evaluating the efficacy of parasiticides for the treatment, prevention and control of flea and tick infestations on dogs and cats. Vet Parasitol 145: 332-344. • Marchiondo, A.A., Meola S.M., Palma K.G., Slusser J.H., Meola R.W. 1999. Chorion formation and ultrastructure of the egg of the cat flea (Siphonaptera, Pulicidae). J Med Entomol 36 (2): 149-157. • Co-Editor of Veterinary Parasitology Special Issue: “Antiparasitic Drug Use and Resistance in Large and Small Ruminants and Equines: Current Status in the United States with Global Perspectives”, 2014, Vet. Parasitology, Vol 204, Issues 1-2, pages 1-73. • Editor of PYRANTEL PARASITICIDE THERAPY IN HUMANS AND DOMESTIC ANIMALS, Academic Press, Elsevier, July 1, 2016, ISBN: 978-0-12-801449-3, 143 pages. • Patent Declaration: Synergistic activity of Fipronil and (S)-methoprene. Declaration, U.S. Patent 45313-2339, Issued August 1, 2000. Insecticidal combination to control mammal fleas, in particular on cats and dogs.