Parasiticide Screening
1st Edition
Volume 2: In Vitro and In Vivo Tests with Relevant Parasite Rearing and Host Infection/Infestation Methods
Description
Parasiticide Discovery: In Vitro and In Vivo Tests with Relevant Parasite Rearing and Host Infection/Infestation Methods, Volume Two presents valuable screening methods that have led to the discovery of the majority of parasiticides commercialized in the animal health industry. As much of the knowledge of parasiticide discovery methods is being lost in the animal health industry as seasoned parasitologists retire, this book serves to preserve valuable methods that have led to the discovery of the majority of parasiticides commercialized in animal health, also giving insights into the in vitro and in vivo methods used to identify the parasiticide activity of compounds.
Key Features
- Addresses current issues of resistance, along with combination uses for resistant parasites
- Presents useful, authoritative information (chemical, pharmaceutical, clinical, etc.) for the pyrantel family of compounds
- Includes a discussion on screening methods in combination therapies
- Provides cutting-edge material for an evolving area of scientific discussion
- Includes in vitro and in vivo screens and parasite maintenance and culture methods
Readership
Parasitologists and entomologists: graduate students, faculty, teachers, researchers, Veterinarians, graduate students, faculty, teachers, researchers, clinicians. Pharmacologists, Medicinal Chemists, Toxicologists, Molecular Biologists, Cell Biologists, Public Health Workers, Government Agencies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. In Vitro Parasiticide Discovery Screening Methods by Parasite Species
- Defining in vitro parasiticide screening
- Whole organism in vitro screening methods (includes the rearing and maintenance of whole organisms)
1. Arthropods
2. Arachnids
3. Protozoans
4. Helminths
Chapter 2. In vivo Parasiticide Discovery Screening Methods by Host Species (Includes protocol design for dose determination, dose confirmation, labels claims, and field studies as appropriate)
A. Defining in vivo parasiticide screening
- Parasite infection and parasiticide testing methods by host species
- Rodents
- Dogs
- Cats
- Pigs
- Sheep
- Goats
- Horses
- Cattle
- Poultry
Chapter 3. Statistical Considerations of Parasiticide Screening Methods and Confirmation Trails (Invited author(s) for this chapter)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128165782
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165775
About the Author
Alan Marchiondo
• American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists (AAVP) President 2012-2013 • AAVP Vice-President 2010-2011 • AAVP President-Elect & Program Chair, 2011-2012 • AAVP Secretary/Treasurer 2004-2010 • AAVP Program Administrator and Executive Secretary, 2014-Present • Editorial Board Member - Veterinary Parasitology, 1988-Present • 30-year career in the animal health industry • 50+ Publication in Peer reviewed Scientific Journals • Edmonds. M.D., Vatta, A.F., Marchiondo, A.A., Vanimisetti, H.B., Edmonds, J.D. 2018. Concurrent treatment with a macrocyclic lactone and benzimidazoles provides season long performance advantages in grazing cattle harboring macrocyclic lactone resistant nematodes. Vet Parasitol 252:157-162. • Ballweber, L.R., Beugnet, F., Marchiondo, A.A., Payne, P.A. 2014. American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists’ review of veterinary fecal flotation methods and factors influencing their accuracy and use – Is there really one best technique? Vet Parasitol 204:73-80. • Riviere, J.E., Brooks, J.D., Collard, W.T., Deng, J., de Rose, G., Mahabir, S.P., Merritt, D.A., Marchiondo, A.A. 2014. Prediction of formulation effects on dermal absorption of topically applied ectoparasiticides dosed in vitro on canine and porcine skin using a mixture-adjusted quantitative structure permeability relationship. J Vet Pharm Therap 37 (5):435-444. • Marchiondo, A.A., Holdsworth, P.A., Fourie, L.J., Rugg, D., Hellman, K., Synder, D.E., Dryden, M.W. 2013. World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology: W.A.A.V.P. second edition: Guidelines for evaluating the efficacy of parasiticides for the treatment, prevention and control of flea and tick infestations on dogs and cats. Vet Parasitol 194:84-97. • Campbell, W.C., Conder G.A, Marchiondo A.A. 2009. Future of the animal health industry at a time of food crisis. Vet Parasitol 163 (3): 188-195. • Marchiondo, A.A., Holdsworth, P.A., Green, P., Blagburn, B.L., Jacobs, D.E. 2007. World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (W.A.A.V.P.) guidelines for evaluating the efficacy of parasiticides for the treatment, prevention and control of flea and tick infestations on dogs and cats. Vet Parasitol 145: 332-344. • Marchiondo, A.A., Meola S.M., Palma K.G., Slusser J.H., Meola R.W. 1999. Chorion formation and ultrastructure of the egg of the cat flea (Siphonaptera, Pulicidae). J Med Entomol 36 (2): 149-157. • Co-Editor of Veterinary Parasitology Special Issue: “Antiparasitic Drug Use and Resistance in Large and Small Ruminants and Equines: Current Status in the United States with Global Perspectives”, 2014, Vet. Parasitology, Vol 204, Issues 1-2, pages 1-73. • Editor of PYRANTEL PARASITICIDE THERAPY IN HUMANS AND DOMESTIC ANIMALS, Academic Press, Elsevier, July 1, 2016, ISBN: 978-0-12-801449-3, 143 pages. • Patent Declaration: Synergistic activity of Fipronil and (S)-methoprene. Declaration, U.S. Patent 45313-2339, Issued August 1, 2000. Insecticidal combination to control mammal fleas, in particular on cats and dogs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Research Fellow, Zoetis (formally Pfizer Animal Health); currently Managing Director, Adobe Veterinary Parasitology Consulting LLC, Santa Fe, NM, USA
Larry Cruthers
• Secretary/Treasurer of the New Jersey Society for Parasitology 1976-1979 • President of the New Jersey Society for Parasitology 1979-1980 • 49 year career in veterinary parasitology and/or the animal health industry • 44 publications/abstracts in peer reviewed journals/ scientific meetings • Elsemore D.A., Geng J., Flynn L., Cruthers L.R, Lucio-Forster A., Bowman D.D. 2014. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for coproantigen detection of Trichuris vulpis in dogs. J Vet Investigation. 26(3):404-411. • Snyder D.E., Wiseman S., Cruthers L.R., Slone R.L. 2011. Ivermectin and Milbemycin Oxime in Experimental Adult Heartworm (Dirofilaria immitis) Infection of Dogs. J Vet Internal Med 25:61-64. • Snyder D.E., Cruthers L.R., Slone R.L. 2009. Preliminary study on the acaricidal efficacy of spinosad administered orally to dogs infested with the brown dog tick, Rhipicephalus sanguineus (Latreille, 1806) (Acari: Ixodidae). Vet Parasitol 166:131-135. • McTier, T.L., Siedek, E.M., Clemence, R.G., Wren, J.A., Bowman, D.D., Hellmann, K., Holbert, M.S., Murphy, M.G., Young, D.R., Cruthers, L.R., Smith, D.G., Shanks, D.J., Rowan, T.G., Jernigan, A.D. 2000. Efficacy of selamectin against experimentally induced and naturally acquired ascarid (Toxocara canis and Toxascaris leonina) infections in dogs. Vet Parasitol 91: No.’s 3-4, 333-345. • Cruthers L., Guerrero J., Robertson-Plough, C. Evaluation of the speed of kill of fleas and ticks with fipronil or imidacloprid. World Veterinary Congress, September 1999, Lyon, France • Cruthers, L.R., Hotchkin, H.D., Sarra, L., Perry, D. 1980. Efficacy of Tiamulin against and experimental Eimeria acervulina and Eimeria tenella infection of broilers. Avian Diseases 24: 241-246. • Veterinary Master File VMF 005-804 “Induced Whipworm (Trichuris vulpis) Infection in Canine. • Chapter entitled “Pharmaco-Therapeutics of Gastrointestinal Protozoa”, in Scientific Foundations of Veterinary Science (William Heinemann Medical Books Ltd), 1980. • Awarded nine U.S. Patents involving antiparasitics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired VP of Research and Chief Operating Officer, Professional Laboratory and Research Services, Inc. Corapeake, NC. Currently owner of LCruthers Consulting, Chesapeake, VA, USA
Josephus Fourie
• 16 years experience in veterinary contract research • Acted as study Director/Investigator on 300+ pre-clinical and clinical trials • 50+ Publication in Peer reviewed Scientific Journals • Halos L, Fourie J.J., Fankhauser B., Beugnet F. 2016. Knock-down and speed of kill of a combination of fipronil and permethrin for the prevention of Ctenocephalides felis flea infestation in dogs. Parasit Vectors 9:57 • Varloud M., Fourie J.J., Blagburn B.L., Deflandre A. 2015. Expellency, anti-feeding and speed of kill of a dinotefuran-permethrin-pyriproxyfen spot-on (Vectra® 3D) in dogs weekly challenged with adult fleas (Ctenocephalides felis) for 1 month-comparison to a spinosad tablet (Comfortis®). Parasitol Res 114(7):2649-2657. • Fourie J.J., Joubert A., Labuschagnè M., Beugnet F. 2013. New method using quantitative PCR to follow the tick blood meal and to assess the anti-feeding effect of topical acaricide against Rhipicephalus sanguineus on dogs. Comp Immunol Microbiol Infect Dis 37:181-187. • Fourie J.J., Liebenberg J., Nyangiwe N., Austin C., Horak I., Bhushan C. 2013.The effects of a pour-on formulation of fluazuron 2.5% and flumethrin 1% on populations of Rhipicephalus decoloratus and Rhipicephalus microplus both on and off bovine (Bonsmara breed) hosts. Parasitol Res 112:67-79. • Fourie J.J., Stanneck D., Luus H.G., Beugnet F., Wijnveld M., Jongejan F. 2013. Transmission of Ehrlichia canis by Rhipicephalus sanguineus ticks feeding on dogs and on artificial membranes. Vet Parasitol 197(3-4):595-603. • Kužner J., Turk S., Fourie J.J., Grace S., Marchiondo A.A., Rugg D. Efficacy of a novel fipronil spot-on for the treatment and control of induced infestations of adult cat fleas (Ctenocephalides felis) and castor bean ticks (Ixodes ricinus) on cats. 2013. Parasitol Res 112 (2013):365-372. • Jongejan F., Fourie J.J., Chester S.T., Manavella C., Mallouk Y., Pollmeier M.G., Baggott D. 2011. The prevention of the transmission of Babesia canis by Dermacentor reticulatus to dogs using a novel combination of fipronil, amitraz and (S)-methoprene. Vet Parasitol 179(4):343-350. • Co-authored book chapter entitled “Biology, ecology and vector role of fleas”, in Guide to vector borne diseases of pets (Edited and published by Merial, Lyon), 2013. • Co-authored book chapter entitled “The Bed Bug Resurgence in Africa”, in "Advances in the biology and management of modern bed bugs" (Edited Stephen L. Doggett, Dini M. Miller and Chow-Yang Lee, published by Wiley Blackwell, Penang, Malaysia), 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Scientific Operations, Clinvet International, Bloemfontein, South Africa