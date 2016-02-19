Parasitic Protozoa - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124260177, 9780323139038

Parasitic Protozoa

2nd Edition

Series Editors: Julius Kreier
eBook ISBN: 9780323139038
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th November 1993
Page Count: 314
Description

Updated and much expanded, the Second Edition of Parasitic Protozoa is designed to be useful to physicians, veterinarians, and research scientists concerned with diseases caused by protozoa in man, and in domestic and wild animals including fish, mollusks and insects, as well as the more commonly considered vertebrate animals. Each section contains information on disease pathogens, treatment, diagnosis, and epidemiology of the diseases caused by the various protozoans. The book is not limited to these medically-oriented subjects, but treats taxonomy, morphology, and metabolism of the organisms in such a way as to be of interest to scientists and graduate students working in the field of protozoology. The entire edition, published in ten volumes, is arranged so that subjects of common interest occupy individual volumes.

Table of Contents

Plasmodia of Reptiles. Plasmodia of Birds. Babesia of Domestic Animals. Theileria.

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139038

About the Series Editor

Julius Kreier

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.

