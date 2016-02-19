Parasitic Protozoa
2nd Edition
Toxoplasma, Cryptosporidia, Pneumocystis, And Microsporidia
Description
Updated and much expanded, the Second Edition of Parasitic Protozoa is designed to be useful to physicians, veterinarians, and research scientists concerned with diseases caused by protozoa in man, and in domestic and wild animals including fish, mollusks and insects, as well as the more commonly considered vertebrate animals. Each section contains information on disease pathogens, treatment, diagnosis, and epidemiology of the diseases caused by the various protozoans. The book is not limited to these medically-oriented subjects, but treats taxonomy, morphology, and metabolism of the organisms in such a way as to be of interest to scientists and graduate students working in the field of protozoology. The entire edition, published in ten volumes, is arranged so that subjects of common interest occupy individual volumes.
Readership
AUDIENCE: Researchers in parasitology, protozoology, medical microbiology, veterinary science, and epidemiology, and of special interest to AIDS researchers.
Table of Contents
J.P. Dubey, Toxoplasma, Neospora, Sarcocystis, And Other Tissue Cyst-Forming Coccidia. C.R. Sterling and M.H. Arrowood, Cytosporidia. L.K. Schrager, S.H. Vermund, And S.G. Langreth, Pneumocystis Carninii. E.U. Canning, Microsporidia. Chapter References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 385
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 12th August 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139205
About the Series Editor
Julius Kreier
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.