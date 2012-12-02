Parasitic Protozoa - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124260122, 9780080924137

Parasitic Protozoa

2nd Edition

Series Editors: Julius Kreier John Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780080924137
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124260122
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 323
Description

Updated and much expanded, the Second Edition of Parasitic Protozoa is designed to be useful to physicians, veterinarians, and research scientists concerned with diseases caused by protozoa in man, and in domestic and wild animals including fish, mollusks and insects, as well as the more commonly considered vertebrate animals. Each section contains information on disease pathogens, treatment, diagnosis, and epidemiology of the diseases caused by the various protozoans. The book is not limited to these medically-oriented subjects, but treats taxonomy, morphology, and metabolism of the organisms in such a way as to be of interest to scientists and graduate students working in the field of protozoology. The entire edition, published in ten volumes, is arranged so that subjects of common interest occupy individual volumes.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Researchers in parasitology, protozoology, medical microbiology and epidemiology.

Table of Contents

Trypanosoma Rangeli. Trypanosomatids of Plants. Trypanosomes Causing Diseases in Man in Africa. Animal Trypanosomiasis in Sub-Saharan Africa. Salivarian Trypanosomes Causing Diseases in Livestock Outside Sub-Saharan Africa. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
323
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924137
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124260122

About the Series Editor

Julius Kreier

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ohio State University, Columbus, U.S.A.

John Baker

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

