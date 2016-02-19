Parasites and Pathogens of Insects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120844425, 9780080916507

Parasites and Pathogens of Insects

1st Edition

Pathogens

Editors: Nancy Beckage Stephen Thompson B. Federici
eBook ISBN: 9780080916507
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120844425
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th October 1993
Page Count: 294
Description

Both volumes of Parasites and Pathogens of Insects provide in-depth coverage of the interface between insect parasites and pathogens and hosts, and explore the relationships between these partners. They emphasize biochemical and molecular interactions, basic biology, and the roles of hormones, receptors, and other cellular components in modulating interactions between host insects and attacking agents. These topics also are assessed in relation to biotechnology and biological control. In the short term, these volumes fill a void in current literature by emphasizing basic interactions at the biochemical and molecular levels. In the long term, these interactions may provide avenues for exploitation to enhance the rate of "beneficial" parasitism or to reduce the rates of disease transmission and infection of vertebrate hosts.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest information on insect parasites and pathogens
  • Describes biochemical and molecular host-parasite and host-pathogen relationships
  • Covers mechanisms of insect pathogenicity and resistance
  • Provides exceptional breadth of coverage and authoritative reviews
  • Special topics
  • Transposable elements in insect pathogens
  • Co-evolution and gene transfer between hosts and invaders
  • Biological control

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in insect and invertebrate biochemistry, molecular biology, physiology, immunology, cell and developmental biology, biomedical and veterinary entomology, parasitology, and microbiology.

Table of Contents

R.J. Akhurst and G.B. Dunphy, Tripartite Interactions between Symbiotically Associated Entomopathogenic Bacteria, Nematodes, and Their Insect Hosts.

I. Faye and D. Hultmark, The Insect Immune Proteins and the Regulation of Their Genes.

P.V. Pietrantonio, B.A. Federici, and S.S. Gill, Interaction of Bacillus thuringiensis Endotoxins with the Insect Midgut Epithelium.

B.A. Federici, Viral Pathobiology in Relation to Insect Control.

C.A. Charlton and L.E. Volkman, Baculoviruses, Vertebrate Viruses, and Cytoskeletons.

B.G. Corsaro, M. Gijzen, P. Wang, and R.R. Granados, Baculovirus Enhancing Proteins as Determinants of Viral Pathogenesis.

P.D. Friesen, Invertebrate Transposable Elements in the Baculovirus Genome: Characterization and Significance.

R.E. Hawtin and R.D. Possee, Genetic Manipulation of the Baculovirus Genome for Insect Pest Control.

J.R. Fuxa, Insect Resistance to Viruses.

R. St. Leger, Biology and Mechanismsof Insect-Cuticle Invasion of Deuteromycete Fungal Pathogens.

W.M. Brooks, Host-Parasitoid-Pathogen Interactions.

About the Editor

Nancy Beckage

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Department of Entomology, Riverside, USA

Stephen Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Millersville University

B. Federici

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Riverside, U.S.A.

Reviews

"The collection of reviews contained in this two-volume book is wide ranging and provides fresh information written by those who have first-hand knowledge. The references cited are current up to 1993, and there is a detailed index in both volumes. This book represents an invaluable collection of disparate phenomena concerning both insects and their guests in a single source." --PARASITOLOGY TODAY

"All the chapters in this book are well referenced. It will serve as a useful reference book for undergraduates and graduates interested in host-parasite/pathogen interactions." --BULLETIN OF ENTOMOLOGICAL RESEARCH

