M. Mackauer and R. Sequeira, Patterns of Development in Insect Parasites.

N.E. Beckage, Games Parasites Play: The Dynamic Roles of Proteins and Peptides in the Relationship between Parasite and Host.

P.O. Lawrence and B. Lanzrein, Hormonal Interactions between Insect Endoparasites and Their Host Insects.

H. Hurd, Reproductive Disturbances Induced by Parasites and Pathogens of Insects.

D.R. Horton and J. Moore, Behavioral Effects of Parasites and Pathogens in Insect Hosts.

S.N. Thompson, Redirection of Host Metabolism and Effects on Parasite Nutrition.

D.L. Dahlman and S.B.Vinson, Teratocytes: Developmental and Biochemical Characteristics.

D.B. Stoltz, The Polydnavirus Life Cycle.

J.A.G.W. Fleming and P. J. Krell, Polydnavirus Genome Organization.

D. Jones and T. Coudron, Venoms of Parasitic Hymenoptera as Investigatory Tools.

B.M. Christensen and D.W. Severson, Biochemical and Molecular Basis of Mosquito Susceptibility to Plasmodium and Filarioid Nematodes.

N.A. Ratcliffe, Cellular Defense Responses of Insects: Unresolved Problems.

R.D. Karp, The Response to Foreign Tissue Transplants in Insects.

M. Sugumaran and M. Kanost, Regulation of Insect Hemolymph Phenoloxidases.