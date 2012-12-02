Parasites and Pathogens of Insects
1st Edition
Both volumes of Parasites and Pathogens of Insects provide in-depth coverage of the interface between insect parasites and pathogens and hosts, and explore the relationships between these partners. They emphasize biochemical and molecular interactions, basic biology, and the roles of hormones, receptors, and other cellular components in modulating interactions between host insects and attacking agents. These topics also are assessed in relation to biotechnology and biological control. In the short term, these volumes fill a void in current literature by emphasizing basic interactions at the biochemical and molecular levels. In the long term, these interactions may provide avenues for exploitation to enhance the rate of "beneficial" parasitism or to reduce the rates of disease transmission and infection of vertebrate hosts.
- Presents the latest information on insect parasites and pathogens
- Describes biochemical and molecular host-parasite and host-pathogen relationships
- Covers mechanisms of insect pathogenicity and resistance
- Provides exceptional breadth of coverage and authoritative reviews
- Special topics
- Transposable elements in insect pathogens
- Co-evolution and gene transfer between hosts and invaders
- Biological control
Researchers and graduate students in insect and invertebrate biochemistry, molecular biology, physiology, immunology, cell and developmental biology, biomedical and veterinary entomology, parasitology, and microbiology.
M. Mackauer and R. Sequeira, Patterns of Development in Insect Parasites.
N.E. Beckage, Games Parasites Play: The Dynamic Roles of Proteins and Peptides in the Relationship between Parasite and Host.
P.O. Lawrence and B. Lanzrein, Hormonal Interactions between Insect Endoparasites and Their Host Insects.
H. Hurd, Reproductive Disturbances Induced by Parasites and Pathogens of Insects.
D.R. Horton and J. Moore, Behavioral Effects of Parasites and Pathogens in Insect Hosts.
S.N. Thompson, Redirection of Host Metabolism and Effects on Parasite Nutrition.
D.L. Dahlman and S.B.Vinson, Teratocytes: Developmental and Biochemical Characteristics.
D.B. Stoltz, The Polydnavirus Life Cycle.
J.A.G.W. Fleming and P. J. Krell, Polydnavirus Genome Organization.
D. Jones and T. Coudron, Venoms of Parasitic Hymenoptera as Investigatory Tools.
B.M. Christensen and D.W. Severson, Biochemical and Molecular Basis of Mosquito Susceptibility to Plasmodium and Filarioid Nematodes.
N.A. Ratcliffe, Cellular Defense Responses of Insects: Unresolved Problems.
R.D. Karp, The Response to Foreign Tissue Transplants in Insects.
M. Sugumaran and M. Kanost, Regulation of Insect Hemolymph Phenoloxidases.
364
- 364
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
2nd December 2012
- 2nd December 2012
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080916491
- 9780080916491
9780120844418
- 9780120844418
Nancy Beckage
University of California, Department of Entomology, Riverside, USA
Stephen Thompson
Millersville University
B. Federici
University of California, Riverside, U.S.A.
"The collection of reviews contained in this two-volume book is wide ranging and provides fresh information written by those who have first-hand knowledge. The references cited are current up to 1993, and there is a detailed index in both volumes. This book represents an invaluable collection of disparate phenomena concerning both insects and their guests in a single source." --PARASITOLOGY TODAY
"All the chapters in this book are well referenced. It will serve as a useful reference book for undergraduates and graduates interested in host-parasite/pathogen interactions." --BULLETIN OF ENTOMOLOGICAL RESEARCH