Paraneoplastic and Cancer Treatment-Related Rheumatic Disorders, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711895

Paraneoplastic and Cancer Treatment-Related Rheumatic Disorders, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 37-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Scalapino Charles Thomas JR
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711895
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th December 2011
Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America provides foundational and in-depth information about paraneoplastic and cancer treatment-related rheumatic disorders, in which every practicing rheumatologist should be well-versed.  Topics covered include neoplasm risk in patients with rheumatic diseases; neoplasm risk of anti-rheumatic therapy; rheumatologic laboratory findings in malignancy; rheumatic manifestations of primary and metastatic bone tumors and paraneoplastic bone disease; neoplastic/paraneoplastic synovitis; neoplastic/paraneoplastic dermatitis, fasciitis, and panniculitis; neoplastic/paraneoplastic vasculitis, vasculopathy, and hypercoagulability; neoplastic/paraneoplastic myalgias and myositis; and less-common neoplastic/paraneoplastic syndromes.

About the Authors

Kenneth Scalapino Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Rheumatology Hospital Road Portland, OR

Charles Thomas JR Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Chairman, Dept. of Radiation Medicine, Oregon Health and Sciences University Knight Cancer Institute, Portland Oregon

