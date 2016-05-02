Paramedic Principles and Practice ANZ SLS
1st Edition
A new simulation package ideal for the ANZ paramedic
Description
Please note – there is no print book, or print component to this purchase.
Paramedic Principles and Practice ANZ SLS provides access to 26 scenarios covering a wide range of common clinical presentations that paramedics working in Australia and New Zealand will experience.
Each scenario is accompanied by student-specific pre- and post-simulation activities, questions and recommended readings to encourage critical thinking and enhance clinical decision-making skills in preparation for placement.
Key Features
Each simulation module includes:
- Implementation Module – guiding overview document to use pre-planning stage
- Algorithm Quick Card – shortened quick reference; outlining how the scenario will develop and what you expect to see in the patient
- Patient and Participant Response Guide – academic to use to make notes about how each team member performed
- Participant Role Badges – to print out and give to participants
- Situation Report Guide – includes key lines to trigger the student to think about something and set a scene
- Simulation Technician Notes – prompts about what to consider when setting up a scenario
- Observer Evaluation Rubric - evaluation tool, where observers can note areas for improvement
- Performance Checklist – defines the purpose of the scenario
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- ISBN:
- 9780729590150
About the Author
Leigh Parker
Affiliations and Expertise
Director student development and support and lecturer in paramedicine, School of Medicine, Faculty of Health, University of Tasmania, Australia
Alan Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer: Postgraduate and BHSc (Paramedic) programme. Whitireia New Zealand. Porirua, New Zealand.