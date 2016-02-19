Parallel Sorting Algorithms explains how to use parallel algorithms to sort a sequence of items on a variety of parallel computers. The book reviews the sorting problem, the parallel models of computation, parallel algorithms, and the lower bounds on the parallel sorting problems. The text also presents twenty different algorithms, such as linear arrays, mesh-connected computers, cube-connected computers. Another example where algorithm can be applied is on the shared-memory SIMD (single instruction stream multiple data stream) computers in which the whole sequence to be sorted can fit in the respective primary memories of the computers (random access memory), or in a single shared memory. SIMD processors communicate through an interconnection network or the processors communicate through a common and shared memory. The text also investigates the case of external sorting in which the sequence to be sorted is bigger than the available primary memory. In this case, the algorithms used in external sorting is very similar to those used to describe internal sorting, that is, when the sequence can fit in the primary memory, The book explains that an algorithm can reach its optimum possible operating time for sorting when it is running on a particular set of architecture, depending on a constant multiplicative factor. The text is suitable for computer engineers and scientists interested in parallel algorithms.