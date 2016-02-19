Parallel Processing: From Applications to Systems

This text provides one of the broadest presentations of parallel processing available, including the structure of parallel processors and parallel algorithms. The emphasis is on mapping algorithms to highly parallel computers, with extensive coverage of array and multiprocessor architectures. Early chapters provide insightful coverage on the analysis of parallel algorithms and program transformations, effectively integrating a variety of material previously scattered throughout the literature. Theory and practice are well balanced across diverse topics in this concise presentation. For exceptional clarity and comprehension, the author presents complex material in geometric graphs as well as algebraic notation. Each chapter includes well-chosen examples, tables summarizing related key concepts and definitions, and a broad range of worked exercises.