Parallel Processing from Applications to Systems
1st Edition
Description
This text provides one of the broadest presentations of parallel processing available, including the structure of parallel processors and parallel algorithms. The emphasis is on mapping algorithms to highly parallel computers, with extensive coverage of array and multiprocessor architectures. Early chapters provide insightful coverage on the analysis of parallel algorithms and program transformations, effectively integrating a variety of material previously scattered throughout the literature. Theory and practice are well balanced across diverse topics in this concise presentation. For exceptional clarity and comprehension, the author presents complex material in geometric graphs as well as algebraic notation. Each chapter includes well-chosen examples, tables summarizing related key concepts and definitions, and a broad range of worked exercises.
Key Features
Table of Contents
by Dan I. Moldovan
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Parallelism as a Concept
- 1.1.1 Models of Parallel Computations
1.1.2 Levels of Parallelism
1.3 Relation between Parallel Algorithms and Architectures
1.4 Performance of Parallel Computations
- 1.4.1 Need for Performance Evaluation
1.4.2 Performance Indices of Parallel Computation
1.4.3 Striving Toward Teraflops Performance
1.4.4 Mathematical Models
1.4.5 Performance Measurement and Analysis
- 1.5.1 Understand the Influence of Technology on Parallel Computer Designs
1.5.2 Develop Models for Large Parallel Computer Systems
1.5.3 Define the Fundamental Parallel Architectures
1.5.4 Develop a System Level Design Theory
1.5.5 Develop Theory and Practices for Designing Parallel Algorithms
1.5.6 Develop Techniques for Mapping Algorithms and Programs into Architectures
1.5.7 Develop Languages Specific to Parallel Processing
1.5.8 Develop Parallel Compilers for Commonly Used Languages
1.5.9 Develop the Means to Evaluate Performance of Parallel Computer Systems
1.5.10 Develop Taxonomies for Parallel Processing Systems
1.5.11 Develop Techniques for Parallel Knowledge Processing
1.7 Problems
2 Analysis of Parallelism in Computer Algorithms
- 2.1 Data and Control Dependencies
2.2 Parallel Numerical Algorithms
- 2.2.1 Algorithms without Loops
2.2.2 Matrix Multiplication
2.2.3 Relaxation
2.2.4 Recurrence Relations
2.2.5 QR Algorithm
- 2.3.1 Transitive Closure
2.3.2 Dynamic Programming
2.3.3 Optimal Binary Search Trees
2.3.4 Subgraph Isomorphism
2.3.5 Parallel Sorting
2.5 Problems
3 Program Transformations
- 3.1 Removal of Output Dependencies and Anti-dependencies
3.2 Programs with Loops
- 3.2.1 Forms of Parallel Loops
3.2.2 Loop Transformations
- 3.3.1 The Basic Idea
3.3.2 Linear Transformations
- 3.4.1 Parallel Computation Time
3.4.2 Selection of Optimal Time Transformation
3.6 Bibliographical Notes and Further Reading
3.7 Problems
4 Array Processors
- 4.1 Single-Instruction Multiple-Data (SIMD) Computers
- 4.1.1 Local-Memory SIMD Model
4.1.2 Shared-Memory SIMD
4.1.3 Three-Dimensional SIMD Model
- 4.2.1 Permutation Functions
4.2.2 Single-Stage Networks
4.2.3 Multistage Networks
- 4.3.1 The Connection Machine
4.3.2 The Hughes 3-D Computer
- 4.4.1 Principles of Systolic Processing
4.4.2 Warp and iWarp
- 4.5.1 The Structure of an Associative Memory
4.5.2 Algorithms
4.5.3 Associative Array Processors
4.7 Problems
5 Mapping Algorithms into Array Processors
- 5.1 Mapping of Algorithms into Systolic Arrays
- 5.1.1 Systolic Array Model
5.1.2 Space Transformations
5.1.3 Design Parameters
- 5.2.1 The Partitioning Problem
5.2.2 Examples of Algorithm Partitioning
5.2.3 Partitioning Methodology
- 5.3.1 Remapping Transformations
5.3.2 Design Tradeoffs Using Transformations
5.3.3 Relation Between Logical Transfers and Physical Transfers
- 5.4.1 Mapping techniques
5.4.2 Mapping of Algorithms with the Perfect-Shuffle Permutation
5.6 Problems
6 Multiprocessor Systems
- 6.1 Multiprocessor Organization and Operating Principle
- 6.1.1 Shared-Memory Systems
6.1.2 Message-Passing Systems
6.1.3 Primary Issues in Multiprocessing Systems
- 6.2.1 Interconnection Organizations
6.2.2 Network Characteristics
6.2.3 NYU Enhanced Omega Network
6.2.4 Multiprocessor Memories
- 6.3.1 Parallelism Detection
6.3.2 Partitioning
6.3.3 Scheduling
- 6.4.1 Operating System Functions
6.4.2 Synchronization
6.4.3 The MACH Operating System
6.4.4 Multiprocessor Operating System Organization
- 6.5.1 Architecture
6.5.2 Software
- 6.6.1 Hypercube Topology
6.6.2 Design Issues
6.6.3 From Hypercubes to Touchstones
6.8 Problems
7 Data-Flow Computing
- 7.1 Data and Demand-Driven Models of Computation
- 7.1.1 Basic Models
7.1.2 Data-Flow graphs
7.3 Dynamic Data-Flow Computers
- 7.3.1 The Tagged-Token Principle
7.3.2 The Manchester Data-Flow Computer
7.3.3 The SIGMA-1 Data-Flow Computer
- 7.4.1 Hybrid Data-Flow Computers
7.6 Problems
8 Parallel Processing of Rule-Based Systems and Semantic Networks
- 8.1 Parallelism Analysis in Rule-Based Systems
- 8.1.1 Rule-Based Systems
8.1.2 Parallelism in the Match Phase
8.1.3 Rule Interdependencies
8.1.4 Search Space Reduction
- 8.2.1 Compatibility and Convergence
8.2.2 Multiple-Rule Firing Models
8.2.3 Mapping RBS into Multiprocessors
- 8.3.1 Semantic Networks
8.3.2 Marker/Value Propagation Model
8.3.3 Reasoning on Semantic Networks
- 8.4.1 Memory-Based Parsing
8.4.2 Parallel Linguistic Processing
- 8.5.1 Conceptual SNAP Architecture
8.5.2 Marker Processing on a SNAP
8.5.3 Examples of Knowledge Processing on a SNAP
8.7 Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 567
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1993
- Published:
- 1st March 1993
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297514