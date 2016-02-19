Parallel Processing for Artificial Intelligence 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444817044, 9781483295749

Parallel Processing for Artificial Intelligence 1, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: L.N. Kanal H. Kitano V. Kumar C.B. Suttner
eBook ISBN: 9781483295749
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 17th June 1994
Page Count: 443
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Editors. Authors. Image Processing. A perspective on parallel processing in computer vision and image understanding (A. Choudhary, S. Ranka). On supporting rule-based image interpretation using a distributed memory multicomputer (C.-C. Chu, J. Ghosh, J.K. Aggarwal). Parallel affine image warping (G. Gusciora, J.A. Webb). Image processing on reconfigurable meshes with buses (J.-F. Jenq, S. Sahni). Semantic Networks. Inheritance operations in massively parallel knowledge representation (J. Geller). Providing computationally effective knowledge representation via massive parallelism (M.P. Evett, W.A. Anderson, J.A. Hendler). Production Systems. Speeding up production systems: from concurrent matching to parallel rule firing (J.N. Amaral, J. Ghosh). Guaranteeing serializability in parallel production systems (J.G. Schmolze). Mechanization of Logic. Parallel automated theorem proving (C.B. Suttner, J.M. Schumann). Massive parallelism in inference systems (F. Kurfess). Representing propositional logic and searching for satisfiability in connectionist networks (G. Pinkas). Constraint Satisfaction. Parallel and distributed finite constraint satisfaction: complexity, algorithms and experiments (Y. Zhang, A.K. Mackworth). Parallel algorithms and architectures for consistent labeling (W.-M. Lin, V.K. Prasanna). Other Topics. Massively parallel parsing algorithms for natural language (M.A. Palis, D.S.L. Wei). Process trellis and FGP: software architectures for data filtering and mining (M. Factor, S.J. Fertig, D.H. Gelernter).

Description

Parallel processing for AI problems is of great current interest because of its potential for alleviating the computational demands of AI procedures. The articles in this book consider parallel processing for problems in several areas of artificial intelligence: image processing, knowledge representation in semantic networks, production rules, mechanization of logic, constraint satisfaction, parsing of natural language, data filtering and data mining.

The publication is divided into six sections. The first addresses parallel computing for processing and understanding images. The second discusses parallel processing for semantic networks, which are widely used means for representing knowledge - methods which enable efficient and flexible processing of semantic networks are expected to have high utility for building large-scale knowledge-based systems. The third section explores the automatic parallel execution of production systems, which are used extensively in building rule-based expert systems - systems containing large numbers of rules are slow to execute and can significantly benefit from automatic parallel execution. The exploitation of parallelism for the mechanization of logic is dealt with in the fourth section. While sequential control aspects pose problems for the parallelization of production systems, logic has a purely declarative interpretation which does not demand a particular evaluation strategy. In this area, therefore, very large search spaces provide significant potential for parallelism. In particular, this is true for automated theorem proving. The fifth section considers the problem of constraint satisfaction, which is a useful abstraction of a number of important problems in AI and other fields of computer science. It also discusses the technique of consistent labeling as a preprocessing step in the constraint satisfaction problem. Section VI consists of two articles, each on a different, important topic. The first discusses parallel formulation for the Tree Adjoining Grammar (TAG), which is a powerful formalism for describing natural languages. The second examines the suitability of a parallel programming paradigm called Linda, for solving problems in artificial intelligence.

Each of the areas discussed in the book holds many open problems, but it is believed that parallel processing will form a key ingredient in achieving at least partial solutions. It is hoped that the contributions, sourced from experts around the world, will inspire readers to take on these challenging areas of inquiry.

Details

No. of pages:
443
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1994
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295749

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

L.N. Kanal Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, MD, USA

H. Kitano Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sony Computer Science Laboratory, Tokyo, Japan

V. Kumar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, India

C.B. Suttner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Informatics, Technical University of Munich, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.