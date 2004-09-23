Parallel Computing: Software Technology, Algorithms, Architectures & Applications, Volume 13

Preface. Sponsors, Exhibitors / Participants in the industrial track. Committees.

Invited papers Parallel Machines and the “Digital Brain” – An Intricate Extrapolation on Occasion of JvN’s 100-th Birthday F. Hossfeld So Much Data, So Little Time... C. Hansen, S. Parker, C. Gribble

Software Technology On Compiler Support for Mixed Task and Data Parallelism T. Rauber, R. Reilein, G. Rünger Distributed Process Networks - Using Half FIFO Queues in CORBA A. Amar, P. Boulet, J.-L. Dekeyser, F. Theeuwen An efficient data race detector backend for DIOTA M. Ronsse, B. Stougie, J. Maebe, F. Cornelis, K. De Bosschere Pipelined parallelism for multi-join queries on shared nothing machines M. Bamha, M. Exbrayat Towards the Hierarchical Group Consistency for DSM systems : an efficient way to share data objects L. Lefèvre, A. Bonhomme An operational semantics for skeletons M. Aldinucci, M. Danelutto A Programming Model for Tree Structured Parallel and Distributed Algorithms and its Implementation in a Java Environment H. Moritsch A Rewriting Semantics for an Event-Oriented Functional Parallel Language F. Loulergue RMI-like communication for migratable software components in HARNESS M. Migliardi, R. Podesta Semantics of a Functional BSP Language with Imperative Features F. Gava, F. Loulergue The Use of Parallel Genetic Algorithms for Optimization in the Early Design Phases E. Slaby, W. Funk An Integrated Annotation and Compilation Framework for Task and Data Parallel Programming in Java H.J. Sips, K. van Reeuwijk On The Use of Java Arrays for Sparse Matrix Computations G. Gundersen, T. Steihaug A Calculus of Functional BSP Programs with Explicit Substitution F. Loulergue JToe: a Java API for Object Exchange S. Chaumette, P. Grange, B. Métrot, P. Vignéras A Modular Debugging Infrastructure for Parallel Programs D. Kranzlmüller, Ch. Schaubschläger, M. Scarpa, J. Volkert Toward a Distributed Computational Steering Environment based on CORBA O. Coulaud, M. Dussere, A. Esnard Parallel Decimation of 3D Meshes for Efficient Web-Based Isosurface Extraction A. Clematis, D. D’Agostino, M. Mancini, V. Gianuzzi

Parallel Programming MPI on a Virtual Shared Memory F. Baiardi, D. Guerri, P. Mori, L. Ricci, L. Vaglini OpenMP vs. MPI on a Shared Memory Multiprocessor J. Behrens, O. Haan, L. Kornblueh MPI and OpenMP implementations of Branch-and-Bound Skeletons I. Dorta, C. León, C. Rodríguez, A. Rojas Parallel Overlapped Block-Matching Motion Compensation Using MPI and OpenMP E. Pschernig, A. Uhl A comparison of OpenMP and MPI for neural network simulations on a SunFire 6800 A. Strey Comparison of Parallel Implementations of Runge-Kutta Solvers: Message Passing vs. Threads M. Korch, T. Rauber

Scheduling Extending the Divisible Task Model for Workload Balancing in Clusters U. Rerrer, O. Kao, F. Drews The generalized diffusion method for the load balancing problem G. Karagiorgos, N. Missirlis, F. Tzaferis Delivering High Performance to Parallel Applications Using Advanced Scheduling N. Drosinos, G. Goumas, M. Athanasaki, N. Koziris

Algorithms Multilevel Extended Algorithms in Structural Dynamics on Parallel Computers K. Elssel, H. Voss Parallel Model Reduction of Large-Scale Unstable Systems P. Benner, M. Castillo, E.S. Quintana-Ortí, G. Quintana-Ortí Parallel Decomposition Approaches for Training Support Vector Machines T. Serafini, G. Zanghirati, L. Zanni Fast parallel solvers for fourth-order boundary value problems M. Jung Parallel Solution of Sparse Eigenproblems by Simultaneous Rayleigh Quotient Optimization with FSAI preconditioning L. Bergamaschi, Á. Martínez, G. Pini An Accurate and Efficient Selfverifying Solver for Systems with Banded Coefficient Matrix C. Hölbig, W. Krämer, T.A. Diverio 3D parallel calculations of dendritic growth with the lattice Boltzmann method W. Miller, F. Pimentel, I. Rasin, U. Rehse Distributed Negative Cycle Detection Algorithms L. Brim, I. ¡ Cerná, L. Hejtmánek A Framework for Seamlesly Making Object Oriented Applications Distributed S. Chaumette, P. Vignéras Performance Evaluation of Parallel Genetic Algorithms for Optimization Problems of Different Complexity P. Köchel, M. Riedel Extensible and Customizable Just-In-Time Security (JITS) Management of Client- Server Communication in Java S. Chaumette, P. Vignéras

Applications & Simulation An Object-Oriented Parallel Multidisciplinary Simulation System—The SimServer U. Tremel, F. Deister, K.A. Sørensen, H. Rieger, N.P. Weatherill Computer Simulation of Action Potential Propagation on Cardiac Tissues: An Effi- cient and Scalable Parallel Approach J.M. Alonso, J.M. Ferrero (Jr.), V. Hernández, G. Moltó, M. Monserrat, J. Saiz MoDySim — A parallel dynamical UMTS simulator M.J. Fleuren, H. Stüben, G.F. Zegwaard apeNEXT: a Multi-TFlops Computer for Elementary Particle Physics F. Bodin, Ph. Boucaud, N. Cabibbo, F. Di Carlo, R. De Pietri, F. Di Renzo, H. Kaldass, A. Lonardo, M. Lukyanov, S. de Luca, J. Micheli, V. Morenas, O. Pene, D. Pleiter, N. Paschedag, F. Rapuano, L. Sartori, F. Schifano, H. Simma, R. Tripiccione, P. Vicini The Parallel Model System LM-MUSCAT for Chemistry-Transport Simulations: Coupling Scheme, Parallelization and Application R. Wolke, O. Knoth, O. Hellmuth, W. Schröder, E. Renner Real-time Visualization of Smoke through Parallelizations T. Vik, A.C. Elster, T. Hallgren Parallel Simulation of Cavitated Flows in High Pressure Systems P.A. Adamidis, F. Wrona, U. Iben, R. Rabenseifner, C.-D. Munz Improvements in black hole detection using parallelism F. Almeida, E. Mediavilla, A. Oscoz, F. de Sande High Throughput Computing for Neural Network Simulation J. Culloty, P. Walsh Parallel algorithms and data assimilation for hydraulic models C. Mazauric, V.D. Tran, W. Castaings, D. Froehlich, F.X. Le Dimet

Multimedia Applications Parallelization of VQ Codebook Generation using Lazy PNN Algorithm A. Wakatani A Scalable Parallel Video Server Based on Autonomous Network-attached Storage G. Tan, S. Wu, H. Jin, F. Xian Efficient Parallel Search in Video Databases with Dynamic Feature Extraction S. Geisler

Architectures Introspection in a Massively Parallel PIM-Based Architecture H.P. Zima Time-Transparent Inter-Processor Connection Reconfiguration in Parallel Systems Based on Multiple Crossbar Switches E. Laskowski, M. Tudruj SIMD design to solve partial differential equations R.W. Schulze

Caches Trade-offs for Skewed-Associative Caches H. Vandierendonck, K. De Bosschere Cache Memory Behavior of Advanced PDE Solvers D. Wallin, H. Johansson, S. Holmgren

Performance A Comparative Study of MPI Implementations on a Cluster of SMP Workstations G. Rünger, S. Trautmann MARMOT: An MPI Analysis and Checking Tool B. Krammer, K. Bidmon, M.S. Müller, M.M. Resch BenchIT – Performance Measurement and Comparison for Scientific Applications G. Juckeland, S. Börner, M. Kluge, S. Kölling, W.E. Nagel, S. Pflüger, H. Röding, S. Seidl, T. William, R. Wloch Performance Issues in the Implementation of the M-VIA Communication Software Ch. Fearing, D. Hickey, P.A. Wilsey, K. Tomko Performance and performance counters on the Itanium 2 — A benchmarking case study U. Andersson, P. Ekman, P. Öster On the parallel prediction of the RNA secondary structure F. Almeida, R. Andonov, L.M. Moreno, V. Poirriez, M. Pérez, C. Rodriguez

Clusters MDICE – a MATLAB Toolbox for Efficient Cluster Computing R. Pfarrhofer, P. Bachhiesl, M. Kelz, H. Stögner, A. Uhl Parallelization of Krylov Subspace Methods in Multiprocessor PC Clusters D. Picinin Jr., A.L. Martinotto, R.V. Dorneles, R.L. Rizzi, C. Hölbig, T.A. Diverio, P.O.A. Navaux First Impressions of Different Parallel Cluster File Systems T.P. Boenisch, P.W. Haas, M. Hess, B. Krischok Fast Parallel I/O on ParaStation Clusters N. Eicker, F. Isaila, T. Lippert, T. Moschny, W.F. Tichy PRFX : a runtime library for high performance programming on clusters of SMP nodes B. Cirou, M.C. Counilh, J. Roman

Grids Experiences about Job Migration on a Dynamic Grid Environment R.S. Montero, E. Huedo, I.M. Llorente Security in a Peer-to-Peer Distributed Virtual Environment J. Köhnlein A Grid Environment for Diesel Engine Chamber Optimization G. Aloisio, E. Blasi, M. Cafaro, I. Epicoco, S. Fiore, S. Mocavero A Broker Architecture for Object-Oriented Master/Slave Computing in a Hierarchical Grid System M. Di Santo, N. Ranaldo, E. Zimeo A framework for experimenting with structured parallel programming environment design M. Aldinucci, S. Campa, P. Ciullo, M. Coppola, M. Danelutto, P. Pesciullesi, R. Ravazzolo, M. Torquati, M. Vanneschi, C. Zoccolo

Minisymposium - Grid Computing Considerations for Resource Brokerage and Scheduling in Grids R. Yahyapour Job Description Language and User Interface in a Grid context: The EU DataGrid experience G. Avellino, S. Beco, F. Pacini, A. Maraschini, A. Terracina On Pattern Oriented Software Architecture for the Grid H. Prem, N.R. Srinivasa Raghavan

Minisymposium - Bioinformatics Green Destiny + mpiBLAST = Bioinfomagic W. Feng Parallel Processing on Large Redundant Biological Data Sets: Protein Structures Classification with CEPAR D. Pekurovsky, I. Shindyalov, P. Bourneb MDGRAPE-3: A Petaflops Special-Purpose Computer System for Molecular Dynamics Simulations M. Taiji, T. Narumi, Y. Ohno, A. Konagaya Structural Protein Interactions: From Months to Minutes P. Dafas, J. Gomoluch, A. Kozlenkov, M. Schroeder Spatially Realistic Computational Physiology: Past, Present and Future J.R. Stiles, W.C. Ford, J.M. Pattillo, T.E. Deerinck, M.H. Ellisman, T.M. Bartol, T.J. Sejnowski Cellular automaton modeling of pattern formation in interacting cell systems A. Deutsch, U. Börner, M. Bär Numerical Simulation for eHealth: Grid-enabled Medical Simulation Services S. Benkner, W. Backfrieder, G. Berti, J. Fingberg, G. Kohring, J.G. Schmidt, S.E. Middleton, D. Jones, J. Fenner Parallel computing in biomedical research and the search for peta-scale biomedical applications C.A. Stewart, D. Hart, R.W. Sheppard, H. Li, R. Cruise, V. Moskvin, L. Papiez

Minisymposium - Performance Analysis Big Systems and Big Reliability Challenges D. A. Reed, C. Lu, C.L. Mendes Scalable Performance Analysis of Parallel Systems: Concepts and Experiences H. Brunst, W.E. Nagel CrossWalk: A Tool for Performance Profiling Across the User-Kernel Boundary A.V. Mirgorodskiy, B.P. Miller Hardware-Counter Based Automatic Performance Analysis of Parallel Programs F. Wolf, B. Mohr Online Performance Observation of Large-Scale Parallel Applications A.D. Malony, S. Shende, R. Bell Deriving analytical models from a limited number of runs R.M. Badia, G. Rodriguez, J. Labarta Performance Modeling of HPC Applications A. Snavely, X. Gao, C. Lee, L. Carrington, N. Wolter, J. Labarta, J. Gimenez, P. Jones

Minisymposium - OpenMP Thread based OpenMP for nested parallelization R. Blikberg, T. Sørevik OpenMP on Distributed Memory via Global Arrays L. Huang, B. Chapman, R.A. Kendall Performance Simulation of a Hybrid OpenMP/MPI Application with HeSSE R. Aversa, B. Di Martino, M. Rak, S. Venticinque, U. Villano An environment for OpenMP code parallelization C.S. Ierotheou, H. Jin, G. Matthews, S.P. Johnson, R. Hood Hindrances in OpenMP programming F. Massaioli Wavelet-Based Still Image Coding Standards on SMPs using OpenMP R. Norcen, A. Uhl

Minisymposium - Parallel Applications Parallel Solution of the Bidomain Equations with High Resolutions X. Cai, G.T. Lines, A. Tveito Balancing Domain Decomposition Applied to Structural Analysis Problems P. E. Bjørstad, J. Koster Multiperiod Portfolio Management Using Parallel Interior Point Method L. Halada, M. Lucka, I. Melichercik Performance of a parallel split operator method for the time dependent Schrödinger equation T. Matthey, T. Sørevik

Minisymposium - Cluster Computing Design and implementation of a 512 CPU cluster for general purpose supercomputing B. Vinter Experiences Parallelizing, Configuring, Monitoring, and Visualizing Applications for Clusters and Multi-Clusters O.J. Anshus, J.M. Bjørndalen, L.A. Bongo Cluster Computing as a Teaching Tool O.J. Anshus, A.C. Elster, B. Vinter

Minisymposium - Mobile Agents Mobile Agents Principles of Operation A. Genco Mobile Agent Application Fields F. Agostaro, A. Genco, S. Sorce Mobile Agent and Grid Computing F. Agostaro, A. Ciello, A. Genco, S. Sorce Mobile Agents, Globus and Resource Discovery F. Agostaro, A. Genco, S. Sorce A Mobile Agent Tool for Resource Discovery F. Agostaro, A. Genco, S. Sorce Mobile Agents and Knowledge Discovery in Ubiquitous Computing A. Genco

Author & Subject Index Author Index. Subject Index.